Investor challenges and new corporate debt record

The resistance capacity of the World economy and the extraordinarily high levels of profitability that companies have enjoyed in the last two years are the result of the huge sums of public spending and central bank liquidity that stimulated the global economy during the pandemic.

The recent release of the Janus Henderson Sovereign Debt Index highlighted the severe impact this has had on public finances, albeit leaving corporate balance sheets in a very healthy state. This same stimulus, together with the impact of the war in the Ukraine, has had very inflationary effects.

Central banks spent the year 2022 rising with delay interest rates to curb inflation. This weighed on financial markets last year, including corporate bond prices, although developments in the global economy remain better than most expected. In any case, the inflation downtrend it means that the recipe is working and that the cycle of interest rate tightening is coming to an end in most of the world, although in places like the UK there is still some way to go.

The big question at the moment is how long it will take for rates to rise in cause more unemploymenta lower demand and, consequently, lower corporate profits. And also how variable the lags will be between the different sectors and different parts of the globe.

Apart from the global monetary tightening cycle, another risk is the impact that conservative operations could have on the part of the banking sector to safeguard its liquidity after the failure of several large banks. We expect them to lend less, causing financial conditions to tighten and weighing on economic growth for the remainder of 2023. Investors therefore need to be prepared to navigate a broad set of scenarios in the economy and markets. markets.

The challenge for investors

For companies considering how to structure their balance sheets, the rate hike has certainly started to dampen the appetite for borrowing, even though it has yet to lead to a big dent in profits. This is both because of the large size of the profits and because many companies, particularly those that primarily go to the bond markets for debt, will only gradually feel the effects because only about 1 in 7 dollars of outstanding bonds It has to be refinanced every year. However, rising interest costs will continue to affect businesses for the foreseeable future.

Although the sharp rise in interest rates was a significant drag on yields in 2022, there has been an obvious silver lining to this pain, which is that rising interest rates put the spotlight back on “ rents». For investors in corporate bonds, this juncture presents real opportunities.

A bond’s yield at the time of purchase is an important catalyst for returns and investors can now secure significant levels of income for the first time in years. And not only that, but when market interest rates fall as a result of lower inflation and the slowdown in the economy, bond prices rise, also generating capital gains.

We expect the central bank rate cut cycle to start in 2024, leading to lower yields. Investors can take advantage of the opportunity that high-quality corporate bonds provide, as they provide both diversification and income, features that have been hard to find in recent years.

The second factor behind corporate bond returns is risk perception: if a company’s fundamentals (for example, growth or balance sheet strength) improve, it will be able to borrow on better terms than the broader market and its bonds. They will do better. Although the opposite may also be true, that the weakening of the fundamentals supposes a behavior inferior to the market of the bonds of a company.

*Portfolio Manager in the Corporate Debt team at Janus Henderson Investors

