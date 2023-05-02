Investor Sues Adidas for Not Reporting Kanye West’s Behavior – WSJ

A group of shareholders has filed a lawsuit against Adidas AG, alleging the sporting goods company failed to warn investors about its knowledge of Kanye West’s anti-Semitic comments and “extreme behavior.”

The class-action lawsuit, filed Friday in U.S. District Court in Oregon, alleges that former Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted and current Chief Financial Officer Harm Ohlmeyer spread false and misleading statements about Adidas’ relationship with West. West has changed his legal name to Ye.

West is a musician and designer who created the popular Yeezy line of sneakers for Adidas.

The complaint states that the defendants failed to disclose the anti-Semitic comments West made in front of Adidas employees and his proposal to title an album Adolf Hitler.