Investors accuse adidas of deliberately ignoring Kanye West’s runaway risk for years

Recently, adidas investors are filing lawsuits against the brand. They believe that adidas has been aware of Kanye West’s “out of control” as early as 2018, including inappropriate words and deeds, but has never been able to take preventive measures. After the anti-Semitic remarks were cut, the decline in adidas’ market value caused investors to suffer losses.

Investors accused Adidas’ annual annual report of “generally implying” the existence of risks, rather than analyzing and discussing them based on actual conditions, and even deliberately concealing Kanye West’s anti-Semitic remarks on Adidas employees over the years. In addition, according to the meeting minutes released by The Wall Street Journal, in 2018, Adidas had a special meeting to discuss how to reduce the risk of employees interacting with Kanye West, and even considered terminating the cooperation.

At present, adidas has not yet responded to this lawsuit, and interested readers may wish to continue to pay attention.

