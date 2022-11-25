The outdoor sports brand The North Face and the fashion selection store INVINCIBLE once again joined hands to launch the fourth new joint project “TIME TRAVEL”. The series was jointly created by INVINCIBLE and brand creative director and DAIWA PIER39 designer Shinsuke Nakada (Nakata Shinsuke).

The “TIME TRAVEL” series is inspired by the classic 1996 Nuptse down jacket and the classic 1995 Denali fleece jacket. The NUPTSE double-sided down jacket and the two-in-one DENALI fleece jacket are specially designed. The Nuptse double-sided down jacket makes it more convenient and comfortable to wear through the readjusted Oversize loose version and the outdoor function of many pockets; the detachable Denali fleece jacket vest provides ultra-high flexibility for daily matching. In addition, it also brings a full range of single-product designs such as jackets with earth tones as the main axis, multi-pocket sweaters, multi-pocket functional trousers, and knitted cold hats.

The INVINCIBLE x The North Face “TIME TRAVEL” joint series will officially land on INVINCIBLE Shanghai, Chengdu and other stores and online on December 2, and then on December 3 will land on designated channels of THE NORTH FACE. Interested readers May wish to pay attention.