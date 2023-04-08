There have been many studies that fruit is also an important source of nutrition for children. Compared to fried snacks, of course fruit is more useful in filling my plate and children’s nutritional needs.

But there are times when kids don’t like fruit. Indeed, Mom missed introducing various flavors and textures of fruit, so children are not used to eating fruit.

One of the things that helped the mother was introducing the children to Cimory Yogurt Squeez which they liked and the mother made a mixture so that the children would process to like fruit.

Invite Children to Like to Eat Fruit with Cimory Yogurt Squeez

Why should children eat fruit? Of course, so that the pattern of the contents of my plate is balanced, besides that, Indonesia is also a country rich in fruit that is easy to find with quite a variety of nutritional benefits.

Mom summarizes several reasons why children should eat fruit, including:

• good nutrition: Fruits are rich in vitamins, minerals, fiber, and antioxidants. Eating a variety of fruits can help children get the nutrients that are essential for their growth and development.

• Improve health: Eating fruits can help improve overall health. Fruits are rich in fiber, which can help maintain a healthy digestion and lower your risk of obesity, heart disease and diabetes.

• Supports brain function: Nutrients in fruits such as vitamin C, vitamin E, and beta-carotene can help improve brain and cognitive function in children.

• Boosts the immune system: Fruits are also rich in antioxidants that help boost a child’s immune system, which is important for fighting infections and disease.

• Helps maintain a healthy weight: Fruits are low in calories and rich in fiber, so they can help children maintain a healthy weight and reduce the risk of obesity.

By eating fruits regularly, children can derive health benefits that are important for their growth and development, and help form healthy eating habits throughout their lives.

Tips for children to like to eat fruit with Cimory Yogurt Squeez

After trying various ways, it is true that children’s appetites cannot be forced. They have five senses to smell, taste, from smell, texture to taste of food which has a personal representation.

This means that children have their own pleasure in the food they eat. But actually parents can introduce healthier foods starting from the age of entering complementary foods.

Even though mom was late and the process was long enough for the children to like eating fruit, mom was inspired to make delicious snacks with Cimory Yogurt Squeez with the kids and some tips that mom practiced too.

1. Give a good example: Show the children that mom herself likes to eat fruit. Eat fruit in front of them and talk about the health benefits of these fruits. Invite children to interact while preparing fruit meals, when peeling the skin or cutting fruit.

2. Give options: Invite the children to choose the fruit they like, so they feel in control of their food. Let them try different types of fruit and make their own choices.

Assisted by their five senses and sensory, introduce various kinds of fruit flavors and textures so that children get used to it.

3. Make interesting food: Make fruits more attractive by making them into more interesting foods such as juices, smoothies or fruit salad mixes.

That’s right, when mom makes juices, smoothies or mambo fruit ice, children start to like and slowly accept various types and flavors of fruit.

4. Make fruit as a snack: Make fruit as a snack that is easy to reach and ready to serve. Place the fruit bowl where children can easily reach it, such as on a table or in the kitchen.

Mom also replaced snacks starting with Cimory Yogurt Squeez and started stocking up at home especially now that there are several choices of flavors in 120gr or 40gr packaging which are more practical.

5. Together with children learn gardening: Invite the children to plant fruits, so they can see how the fruits grow and develop. It can also help them feel closer to their food and encourage them to try a wider variety of fruit.

It was really exciting, mom also invited Babam to harvest rambutans, pick oranges directly in the garden and watch the process of growing fruits starting from the seeds.

6. Give praise to children when they eat fruit, and reward them when they try new fruits or develop good fruit eating habits. This will provide a positive boost and keep them more motivated to try new things in the future.

Indeed, not all fruit flavors are sweet, so children can get to know various flavors and slowly enjoy the process of consuming healthy snacks.

Get to know the benefits of Cimory Yogurt Squeez

It is very practical now that Cimory’s products are starting to vary and can be found in grocery stores, food stalls or mini markets near the house. The choice of packaging makes the price per serve or one time consumption of Cimory Yogurt Squeez more affordable. Parents who usually give their children fried or unhealthy snacks can switch to giving Cimory Yogurt Squeez for their children.

Mamih is helped especially during this Ramadan with Cimory Yogurt Squeeze which can be a choice of takjil, fruit snacks when breaking the fast or dawn. Mamih is routine for stock especially now that there is a new 40gr packaging which is practical for snacking anytime and anywhere.

Consuming yogurt is good for maintaining digestive health because it is fermented with good bacteria and also contains protein, calcium and fiber which are good for health. This Cimory Yogurt Squeeze has a creamy smooth texture, it’s a bit dense but soft, it’s also suitable for making smoothies or creating with fruits like this, so it feels like eating a healthy dessert.

Cimory Squeeze is a snack in the form of yogurt by Cimory Group with a unique and practical packaging for consumption, very suitable for children. Made from quality fresh milk with a creamier texture than other yogurts.

Cimory yogurt squeeze has several flavors such as original, blueberry, honey or honey, peach or peach, strawberry, and others. When mom tried this one snack, for the packaging itself it was packaged in a pouch with an easy-to-open lid and a long sachet. Then the way to eat it is just pressing or squeezing it. With yogurt packaging like this, you don’t need to use a spoon or bowl anymore.

According to mom, the texture and taste are really delicious, like ice cream, soft, and very creamy. The sweetness also melts on the tongue and is not too sour. For mom herself, she likes the taste of mango, one that mom always stocks and takes everywhere to replace healthier snacks.

Cimory Yogurt Squeeze was present in 2020, has a minimalistic packaging measuring 120 grams. Made from the best choice of fresh milk fermented with good bacteria and enriched with fresh fruit, and contains protein, calcium and fiber which maintain digestive health, good for growth and immunity.

Lidwina Tandy, Head of Marketing Dairy Cimory explained that Cimory Yogurt Squeeze 120 grams containing 120Kcal comes as a practical and good solution for digestion for the whole family.

Now Cimory Yogurt Squeeze has a new 40 gram packaging to expand consumer interest in consuming yogurt. comes with 2 flavors namely Strawberry and Blueberry. Through the “Snacking No Worry Only Cimory” campaign, Cimory Yogurt Squeeze comes in a smaller package with the right portion for consumption by small children and after-meal snacks.

Its creamy and smooth texture is loved by everyone, making it the No. 1 choice of yogurt for consumers. With a 40 gram package, Cimory Yogurt Squeeze is easier to consume at critical times for snacking.

The new Miss Cimory program provides an opportunity for people to get closer and make it easier to get Cimory products. Since 2013 this program has existed, providing support and opportunities for housewives to be independent, productive and help the family finances. Miss Cimory is a program formed by Cimory as a form of Cimory’s social responsibility towards empowering women.

Until now, Miss Cimory’s mothers have reached more than 4000 mothers throughout Indonesia and the 40 gram Cimory Yogurt Squeeze product can be obtained through Miss Cimory’s agents.

There are more and more healthy snack choices that can lift your mood every day. If you have a recipe for a variety of yogurt snacks, you can also share it here.

Easy Ways to Make Cimory Yogurt Squeeze Smoothies

If mom, because she misses and fro, mam, add fruit and fro, cut fruit, plus nata de coco, so it will be even fresher to enjoy cold to break the fast.

Info about Cimory Yogurt Squeezz

