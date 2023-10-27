Inviting Leonardo da Vinci: Exploring Art and Technology in the 21st Century

“Leonardo Da Vinci” Invited to the 21st Century: Shanghai Science and Technology Art Exhibition and International Cross-Media Art Festival Set to Open

City Express News – On October 28, the “Proposal to Leonardo da Vinci – Shanghai Science and Technology Art Exhibition and the 7th International Cross-Media Art Festival” will commence at the Zhangjiang Science Hall in Shanghai. The 16-day exhibition, running from October 29th to November 13th, aims to bridge the gap between art and technology by inviting Leonardo da Vinci to the 21st century.

Organized by the School of Intermedia Art at the China Academy of Art, the event will serve as a platform for artistic creation, academic forums, and performance projects. The goal is to explore the intersections between art, technology, and the human experience in today’s era.

The exhibition comprises five major performance units and two significant international academic forums. These units include experimental art, open media, media performance, international art invitation, and painting. One unit, named “Programmer and Violin,” creatively rearranges the letters of Leonardo da Vinci’s name to symbolize the connection between programming and art.

The China Academy of Art’s Open Media Department has long championed the “New Renaissance Man” concept inspired by Leonardo da Vinci. In line with this idea, the exhibition features 40 artists from eight countries who are representatives of both programmers and artists. Among the participating artists are Paolo Ziglio from Italy, who won the Gold Medal at the Linz Electronic Arts Award, Ivan Arbori from Cuba, who received the Lumen Gold Award this year, and Protoroom from South Korea.

The exhibition showcases a diverse range of art forms including artificial intelligence (AI) art, virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), mixed reality (MR) art, generative art, ecological art, science fiction art, video art, and painting. Artists from 13 countries, including China, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Cuba, Germany, and Russia, have collaborated to present their works.

In addition, the event features two major international academic forums. The main forum, titled “Panel 21: The New Six Arts – Renaissance Man in the 21st Century,” will explore the concept of the “New Renaissance Man,” while the 8th Annual Network Society Conference, “‘Counter Culture’? All the (Un)Possibilities of Resetting Technology,” will delve into the possibilities and challenges presented by technology.

AIathon: Art/Artificial Intelligence Hackathon and the live performance “Sonar Media Art Festival 20th Anniversary” will also be part of the event, adding diverse forms of expression to engage in dialogue, speculation, and co-construction with Leonardo da Vinci’s timeless ideas.

The exhibition marks an important milestone in the 95th anniversary celebrations of the China Academy of Art, emphasizing the significance of embracing innovation and greatness.

Visitors to the “Proposal to Leonardo da Vinci” exhibition can expect a thought-provoking and immersive experience that transcends boundaries and celebrates the enduring legacy of Leonardo da Vinci’s visionary spirit in the 21st century.

