Iprev-DF invites retirees and pensioners to test their lives in December

According to Iprev-DF, 8,563 beneficiaries, including birthdays from January to November, are pending on DF social security and must regularize their situation

The Federal District Civil Servants’ Pension Institute (Iprev-DF) invites retirees and pensioners born in December to take the life test for this month. Those who do not complete the process will be notified by correspondence and email so that, within 30 days, they can regularize the situation, under the risk of suspension of payment of the benefit.

‌A survey by the institute carried out on the 1st of this month shows that 8,563 beneficiaries (retirees and pensioners), including birthdays from January to November, are pending in the DF’s social security system and must regularize their situation.

‌Proof of life is the annual proof that retirees and pensioners of Federal District Government agencies/entities (GDF) linked to the Social Security Regime (RPPS) need to do in the month of their birthday to continue receiving benefits. Proof can be done in person, at any BRB branch, or in the formats listed below.

application

BRB and Iprev-DF launched, in 2022, the Prova de Vida GDF application. The device is available on the App Store and Google Play. “The application allows DF retirees and pensioners to provide proof of life without the need to go to a BRB branch in the month of their birthday”, advises the institute’s director-president, Raquel Galvão. “With this tool, we seek to offer agility in service and convenience to the beneficiary.”

‌‌Residents in Brazil, outside the DF

Retirees and pensioners residing in the national territory, but outside the DF, must send the Proof of Life Declaration to Iprev-DF. The document must be completed in the month in which the test is taken. A notarized statement due to similarity will not be accepted.

Home visit

Home visits can be requested by beneficiaries over 90 years of age and retirees and pensioners residing in the Federal District who are unable to travel due to a serious or disabling illness proven by a medical report. The request for a home visit must be requested by email [email protected]with a medical certificate proving the condition of impossibility of movement attached.

‌Non-foreign residents

Anyone who is retired or pensioner and lives abroad can use the Prova de Vida GDF application or send correspondence. For residents in places where there is a consulate or diplomatic representation, it is possible to send to Iprev-DF a declaration of attendance issued by the Brazilian diplomatic and/or consular representation body abroad, as well as a copy of the authenticated documents.

‌If the location does not have a consulate or diplomatic representation, the interested person must fill out the Specific Life Attestation Form, available on the Iprev-DF website.

‌Internees and inmates

The person responsible for the retiree or pensioner admitted to a hospital unit must present to Iprev-DF a doctor’s statement/report attesting to the patient’s hospitalization on that date.

Retirees and pensioners prevented from providing proof of life due to serving a sentence of imprisonment must send a certificate or Declaration of Prison Stay to Iprev-DF on letterhead, issued by the prison institution.

‌Further clarification on the subject can be obtained by email [email protected] or by phone (61) 3105-3446.

The information is from Agência Brasília

