iQIYI’s “Cute Detective Detective” Season 3 Officially Announces “Internal Entertainment Living People” to Create the First “Happy Variety Show” on the Internet_TOM Entertainment

Depend onThe country’s first IP immersive reasoning reality show “Cute Detective Detective Case” produced by iQIYIamidst the expectations of the audience, finally ushered inSeason 3 returns. On April 17, “Cute Detective 3” officially announced the guest lineup: two old players, Huang Zitao and Sun Honglei, returned in surprise, and five new players, Tranquility, Nazha, Sun Qian, Xie Na, and Xu Zhisheng joined (in alphabetical order). The Mengtan family version 3.0 gathers seven “internal entertainers”, and joins hands to return to the world of popular film and television IP, start an adventurous and upgraded investigation journey with the audience, and gain a joyful follow-up experience.

Seven guests made online complaints about the most special official announcement method in the history of the program group, attracting onlookers

“It’s really a show that makes people love (hate) to the point of failure”, “A show that doesn’t feel hard to play (but life is hard)” “A big family with love (but with 800 hearts and eyes)”. On April 17, the seven members of the Mengtan family 3.0 called out to the program group one after another, and their funny tone attracted netizens to stop. The feature film has not yet started broadcasting, why is the program group complained by guests? Investigating the root cause, it turned out that ten minutes ago, the official blog of “Moe Detective 3” opened the member welcome ceremony, and threw out the “true words” to the guests: the man who will carry the audience with his brain power after his return, the only kicker in the whole network Yujie who has passed Sun Honglei, the “female rapper” who dominates the annual hit list… From the responses of the guests, it can be predicted that this show is really not easy!







This season “Moe Detective” is more ingenious in the selection and matching of the guest lineup.The configuration of 2 old players + 5 new players makes the audience both familiar and fresh. Recalling that in the first season of the program, Huang Zitao “entangled” Sun Honglei to introduce his girlfriend, “angrily scolded” Sun Honglei for being “old and cunning”, and other hilarious interactions, which also made the audience look forward to the reunion of the happy friends. The different positioning and responsibilities of the seven players create more possibilities for the effect of the next program. The eldest brother, Sun Honglei, and the eldest sister, Ning Jing, are sitting in the town, and their arrogance leaks out all the way; Xie Na, the first sister in the hosting industry, has the strongest variety show effect and has full control over the field; What kind of sparks will be created when meeting the stupid beauty Nazha? “Talk show vase” Xu Zhisheng, facing the gathering of TOP-level “most powerful mouths” in the entire network, how will he fight back with professional skills? It is also a highlight of the show.





























In the promotional video, Sun Honglei and Xu Zhisheng looked at each other and laughed, seemingly harmonious but hidden murderous intentions in their smiles; They are different, but they all have the same characteristics, that is, to express truth, to play happily, and to have a more adventurous spirit. The gathering of seven “joyful people in internal entertainment” will also fully link the audience’s emotions, interact with them emotionally, and maximize the “happy” experience.













Hilarious reality show + popular IP + adventure upgrade three highlights to create a happy interactive variety show

“Hi Mengtan, happy to come”,The slogan of “Moe Detective 3” will run through the entire season, let the audience not only enjoy watching, but also enjoy playing! This season’s “Moe Detective” has a new upgraded “adventure” experience. Guests not only have to find “undercover” in layers of fog, but also struggle to escape from danger in the shroud of danger. For example, in the promotional film, Xie Na shouted for help, “Let me out”; Nazha took Sun Qian’s hand and ran all the way to escape the danger; detective journey. The joyful decompression reality show game has made the audience more happy experience! Such a variety show is definitely the best choice for suspense lovers and reality show lovers.

In addition, “Moe Detective 3” will continue the form of film and television plot investigation. “Hurricane”, “Canglan Jue”, “Man Jianghong” and other latest hot IPs will continue to lead the audience in “Moe Detective 3”. Let the audience stay in the plot and experience the happy life with the guests. According to the makeup and Reuters information that appeared in the promotional film, the crew of the 2023 year-opening suspense drama “Hurricane” has arrived at the recording site of the third season. What kind of sparks did the Tan family create? What kind of “happy” experience will more latest blockbuster film and television IPs output to the audience? Lock on iQiyi, and the answer will be revealed to the audience at that time.

as a fileFamily Carnival National Variety IP,The “Cute Detective Detective Case” series has always accurately observed the national sentiment. After bidding farewell to the post-epidemic era, the public’s demand for happiness is becoming stronger. Not only to feel happy alone, but also to enjoy happiness with partners! The third season of “Cute Detective Detective” aims to output “happy” emotions, with high-quality variety content, super-intensive reality show interactive jokes, and strong exciting adventure games, to accompany the audience to go crazy and make trouble together, and enjoy “happy” together . Join Meng Tan this summer and have a “happy” adventure!

