Source title: iQIYI’s “Hurricane” content heat value exceeds 10,000, China‘s first anti-crime drama is popular with the whole people

On January 20th, the annual anti-crime drama “Hurricane” was broadcast on iQiyi for only one week, and the peak content popularity on the site exceeded 10,000. episodes. At the same time, the show scored 8.8 on Douban, making it the highest-rated work on Douban in 2023. The popularity of “Hurricane” set off the first nationwide drama-watching craze of the year. “Hurricane” is the first film and television work in China with the background of the normalization of anti-crime and evil and the education and rectification of political and legal teams. The play meticulously depicts the changes in human nature and fate of small people, and truly presents the changes of the great era and the process of social development. Data from the iQIYI platform shows that after the show started broadcasting, the show has topped TOP1 on the iQIYI Hot List, Hot Search List, TV Series Hot List, Soaring List, and Drama List. According to third-party data, “Hurricane” first broadcast on CCTV-8 broke 2.2 ratings, and its ratings market share has reached 23.8%. one. According to Yunhe’s hot broadcast list, the show has topped the list for five consecutive days, and the effective broadcast market share of Yunhe’s feature film has exceeded 22%. Other third-party data platforms have also shown the strong performance of the show. “Hurricane” has been at the top of Maoyan, Lighthouse, vlinkage and other data lists for many consecutive days since its broadcast. In terms of audience reputation, “Hurricane” has won heated discussions from the audience under the outstanding performance of a group of powerful actors. #风风快实狐#, #狂风老剧堪风赞#, #风风12集封神# and other topics were on the top of Weibo’s hot searches. The main topic #狂飞# had more than 330 million views and set off a wave on social platforms. “Moment of Hurricane and Hot Discussion” for the whole people. See also Hong Kong's "Music Devil" sings, "post-90s", the whole network searches for who he is_Sina News “Hurricane” pays tribute to the anti-crime group portraits in the new era, vividly presenting the righteous power of the political and legal police represented by An Xin, and the thunderous determination of the country to eradicate gangsters and evil, and to open umbrellas and break the net. After the show was broadcast, more than 40 household economics blue V collectives have praised the quality of the show, and have been praised by many mainstream media such as Xinhua News Agency, People’s Daily Political Articles, Banyue Tan, Guangming Daily, and Global Times. The drama “is a masterpiece with both realistic educational significance and artistic value” because of its realistic creation background, deep digging into reality, and exquisite drama creation structure. Up to now, iQIYI has produced 8 hits including “Strategy of Yanxi Palace”, “Zuo Son”, “The World“, “Cang Lan Jue”, “Punishment”, “Daily Life of Qing Qing”, “Wind Blowing Pinellia” and “Hurricane”. Wan’s works are rich in types and excellent in quality, and have formed a strong resonance with the public sentiment and the spirit of the times. Next, iQIYI will launch “Echo”, “Our Days”, “The Silk Case of Ming Dynasty under the Microscope”, “Grandma’s New World“, “The Legend of Yunxiang” and other rich types of high-quality content. Give back to the audience.

On January 20th, the annual anti-crime drama “Hurricane” was broadcast on iQiyi for only one week, and the peak content popularity on the site exceeded 10,000. episodes. At the same time, the show scored 8.8 on Douban, making it the highest-rated work on Douban in 2023. The popularity of “Hurricane” set off the first nationwide drama-watching craze of the year.

“Hurricane” is the first film and television work in China with the background of the normalization of anti-crime and evil and the education and rectification of political and legal teams. The play meticulously depicts the changes in human nature and fate of small characters, and truly presents the changes of the great era and the process of social development. Data from the iQIYI platform shows that after the show started broadcasting, the show has topped TOP1 on the iQIYI Hot List, Hot Search List, TV Series Hot List, Soaring List, and Drama List.

According to third-party data, “Hurricane” first broadcast on CCTV-8 broke 2.2 ratings, and its ratings market share has reached 23.8%. one. According to Yunhe’s hot broadcast list, the show has topped the list for five consecutive days, and the effective broadcast market share of Yunhe’s feature film has exceeded 22%. Other third-party data platforms have also shown the strong performance of the show. “Hurricane” has been at the top of Maoyan, Lighthouse, vlinkage and other data lists for many consecutive days since its broadcast.

In terms of audience reputation, “Hurricane” has won heated discussions from the audience under the outstanding performance of a group of powerful actors. #风风快实狐#, #狂风老剧堪风赞#, #风风12集封神# and other topics were on the top of Weibo’s hot searches. The main topic #狂飞# had more than 330 million views and set off a wave on social platforms. “Moment of Hurricane and Hot Discussion” for the whole people.

“Hurricane” pays tribute to the anti-crime group portraits in the new era, vividly presenting the righteous power of the political and legal police represented by An Xin, and the thunderous determination of the country to eradicate gangsters and evil, and to open umbrellas and break the net. After the show was broadcast, more than 40 household economics blue V collectives have praised the quality of the show, and have been praised by many mainstream media such as Xinhua News Agency, People’s Daily Political Articles, Banyue Tan, Guangming Daily, and Global Times. The drama “is a masterpiece with both realistic educational significance and artistic value” because of its realistic creation background, deep digging into reality, and exquisite drama creation structure.

Up to now, iQIYI has produced 8 hits including “Strategy of Yanxi Palace”, “Zuo Son”, “The World“, “Cang Lan Jue”, “Punishment”, “Daily Life of Qing Qing”, “Wind Blowing Pinellia” and “Hurricane”. Wan’s works are rich in types and excellent in quality, and have formed a strong resonance with the public sentiment and the spirit of the times. Next, iQIYI will launch “Echo”, “Our Days”, “The Silk Case of Ming Dynasty under the Microscope”, “Grandma’s New World“, “The Legend of Yunxiang” and other rich types of high-quality content. Give back to the audience.