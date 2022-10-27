Source title: iQIYI’s “Limited Crazy Flower Series” and “Ripple Heart” are launched focusing on the emotional dilemma of women of different ages

On October 26, the second work of iQIYI's "Limited Crazy Flower Series", "Ripple Heart", was exclusively launched. The play is a 12-episode urban love short series produced by iQiyi, jointly produced by Wuyuan Culture and Qujiang Film and Television, and created by iQiyi Water Studio. VIP members update 2 episodes each from Wednesday to Sunday at 20:00 , non-members will transfer 1 episode each from Wednesday to Sunday at 20:00 (4 episodes for VIP on the first day, 2 episodes for free). "Ripple Heart" is produced by Wubai, directed by Liu Ziwei, written by Wang Dong, and starring Qin Lan, Lan Yingying, and Zheng Hehuizi. The love story of Pan Xiaochen (played by Lan Yingying), an insurance salesman, and Luo Xiaoxiao (played by Zheng Hehuizi), a pet blogger who has never been in love before. In the face of emotional betrayal, deception, and traps, the three protagonists of different ages and personalities use sincerity and persistence to break through the bottleneck of life and meet a better self. As the second episode of iQIYI's "Limited Crazy Flower Series", "Ripple Heart" continues the series' unique and innovative female perspective. "Rock and Roll" uses rock music to express the emotional expression of mother and daughter, and "Ripple Heart" is the first time to integrate a talk show into a female group portrait drama with a novel form. The play focuses on women in their 20s, 30s, and 40s, and takes the ups and downs encountered by the "Fangxin Three Sisters" on the road of love as the incision, and throws out "How to deal with the seven-year itch in a relationship" Can you accept the love between siblings with a big age gap?""What's it like to have a chicken-and-baby partner?" and other popular emotional topics, breaking the emotional predicament and adding a free and romantic touch to the expression of women's self-consciousness. The "Limited Crazy Flower Series" not only makes bold breakthroughs in the creation of themes, but also boosts the broadcast effect of short episodes to achieve new growth through innovative scheduling and broadcasting. "Rock and Roll" has become the TOP1 in the recall rate of iQIYI's boutique short series in the first three days, realizing the "two-way running" between the audience and the good content. Next, the series will also launch a number of female-themed works, so that the multi-faceted charm of mature women can bloom.

