What attitude will the "Twenty Generations" have when facing the confusion of life? Recently, iQIYI's hit "Twenty Do Not Confused 2" has joined forces with Sina Weibo, Questionnaire, Soul, Intern, NetEase Cloud Classroom, Ziru , Shansong released the "Twenty Confused" life attitude report. Based on the survey data of young people aged 20-29, the report presents the confusion and choices of the "twenties" in terms of workplace, love, friendship, etc. Once the questionnaire was released, it attracted attention and heated discussions. As of the release of the data, more than 15,000 people had participated in the questionnaire.





"Twenty Do Not Confused 2" is directed by Li Zhi, starring Guan Xiaotong, Bu Guanjin, Dong Siyi, Xu Mengjie, Li Junxian, Fei Qiming, Xie Binbin, Zhou Yiran, and Li Gengxi and Niu Junfeng especially starring in the urban group portrait of young women. The play tells that after graduating from college, the girls of the "twenties" started the growth path of half-acquainted people according to their own life plans. From the campus to the society, the confusion of growing up comes one after another, and different life multiple-choice questions are waiting for them to write the answers.





“Twenty Do Not Confused 2” Focuses on “Twenty Generations” Confused Multi-dimensional Data and Enters the “Twenty Generations” Real World

"Twenty Do Not Confused 2" continues the first story. After the "Twenty Generation" entered the society, it ushered in more realistic challenges. Liang Shuang, the "beauty anchor" played by Guan Xiaotong, is too busy with work and neglected in love. After facing a breakup, his career also turned red; Jiang Xiaoguo, played by Bu Guanjin, is exhausted from working overtime every day, and his desire to increase his salary and buy a house is always in vain; Dong Siyi Duan Jiabao, played by Duan Jiabao, was in a downturn, and was burdened with life overnight, trying to become a safe haven for his parents; Ding Yixuan, an online writer played by Xu Mengjie, always tried to describe a rich and wonderful life in his pen. The confusion they faced constituted the A guide to the life that the "twenties" are experiencing or will experience.





The “Twenty Confused” life attitude report is extended from the confusion of the group portraits in the play, covering workplace, life, emotions and other aspects, whether work depends on interest or salary, whether to refuse or obey when working overtime is invalid, whether to buy a house in life, and whether to choose a job or a job Love, etc., a series of research questions, are not only the confusion of the characters in the play, but also the confusion of the “twenties” in reality.

“Twenty Do Not Confused 2” truly presents the attitude of the “twenties” and “research data” to support the choice of characters from multiple perspectives

"Have the responsibility, dare to act"! The "Twenty Confused" life attitude report summarizes the overall characteristics of the "twenties" young people in the workplace. When choosing a job, 67% of people tend to give priority to their interests; when they need to openly compete with their predecessors, 75.39% of people choose "promotion according to their abilities". The report data coincides with the performance of the characters in "Twenty Do Not Confused 2". At the beginning, Liang Shuang refused to arrange live broadcasts of all categories arranged by the company for the "beauty field" he loved; The masters in her career are playing fair. The 202 girl's life attitude of "brave trial and error, leaving no regrets" is widely praised by netizens because it fits the mood of the "twenties" very well.





Friends are family members of their own choosing. The friendship story in "Twenty Do Not Confused 2" warmed many audiences. The "202 Four Sons" accompany each other and live in the shared house into a safe haven for each other. The attitude report shows that 57% of people choose to "share with classmates and friends" when choosing roommates for renting. The content of the episode and the report data corroborate each other, the story is based on real life, and the audience is moved by the "shared friendship" of the episode.





After the broadcast of "Twenty Do Not Confused 2", word-of-mouth continued to climb, and Douban scored 8.1 points, which aroused deep empathy from the audience. Their "resolute and unyielding attitude" towards workplace challenges, their "care and companionship" towards friendship, and their "courage to trial and error" towards growing up puzzles are the epitome of the attitude of the current "twenties". "People's Internet Review" said that "Twenty Do Not Confused 2" presents a group of lively and brave "Twenty Generations" group portraits, "Echoing the reality of art and reality, so as to better convey emotions, and cast them on the screen to interact with the audience. Dialogue, which is the core of artistic creation – triggers resonance, stories come from life, and should return to life."





"Twenty Do Not Confused 2" iQIYI VIP members update 2 episodes every Monday to Thursday at 20:00, 1 episode on Friday and Saturday at 20:00, non-members transfer 1 episode every day at 24:00, today 20:00, continue Look at the bravery of the "Twenty Generations".








