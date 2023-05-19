Home » Iran executes 3 men for violence in last year’s protests
Iran executes 3 men for violence in last year’s protests

by admin
Iran executes 3 men for violence in last year’s protests

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran has executed three men accused of deadly violence during anti-government protests last year, despite objections from human rights groups.

Mizan, the Iranian judiciary website, announced the executions of Majid Kazemi, Saleh Mirhashemi and Saeed Yaghoubi early on Friday.

According to the authorities, a police officer and two members of the Basij paramilitary group were killed in Isfahan in November, during mobilizations that shook the entire country.

Human rights groups denounced that the three were subjected to torture, forced to confess on television and deprived of procedural guarantees.

