“Iran inside out” – pictures of a country being taken hostage

By Sebastian Bauer

The photo show „Iran Inside Out“ in the Willy Brandt House oppressed beauty and the struggle for freedom in the Mullah Dictatorship.

At least since September 2022 – when the young Jina Mahsa Amini died in police custody – many people in Iran have been fighting for freedom and self-determination. But in this country we often forget that because too few images of the dictatorship are leaked out.

The photo exhibition “Iran Inside Out” in the Willy-Brandt-Haus wants to lift the veil at least a little bit. Current impressions of the protest are shown, but also older facets of a fascinating country held hostage by the mullahs.

For example, there are photos of Mashid Mohadjerin (47), who left Iran with her family in 1985 at the age of nine. In 2020 she returned for a project that now tells the living situation of her female family members and friends who stayed behind in Iran as “Freedom is not free”.

We see a smoking and a heavily made-up woman, simple, poetic everyday moments and the very neon lettering “Freedom is not free” from the title of the work, with which the mullahs in a prison perfidiously denounced the cruelty of their previous government.

“It seems important to them to show that they were once oppressed,” explains the photographer, who now lives in Belgium.

The photographs by Forough Alaei (34), who still lives in Iran today and who shows the protest in bold symbols, are also impressive. We see a woman’s hair cut off in one hand, slogans on the wall, women without headscarves from behind and two Iranian sisters with guitars, who became known through an energetically sung version of the protest song “Bella Ciao”.

Cutting hair as a political act: Photo by Iranian Forough Alaei Photo: Forough Alaei

And although the Willy-Brandt-Haus aims to deal with the subject cautiously, just one uncomfortable photo would be enough to cause some of the artists in the show to get into trouble.

Curator Mirja Linnekugel says: “Female photographers living in Iran are always afraid. Exhibiting photos is a risk.”

In addition to Alaei, this particularly affects Sarah Sasani (38), who also still lives in Iran. In her staged series “Monotony”, she portrays women buried in a mound of earth, who literally cannot move.

Bild aus Sarah Sasanis Serie „Monotony“ Photo: Sarah Sasani

The show is completed by the nocturnal car window snapshots “Tehran North” by Shirana Shahbazi (49), who fled Iran, and the interior portraits by the German Beatrice Minda (55), which depict tradition (wall patterns, Persian gardens) and symbols of dictatorship ( metal fence) connect interesting.

According to Minda, her solo photo trip through Iran about ten years ago went surprisingly smoothly. “Everything worked out, but of course the tension was always there.”

Until August 27, Stresemannstraße 28, free entry with ID

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

