Iran presents a missile that it describes as hypersonic amid tensions with the US

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran said Tuesday it has created a hypersonic missile capable of traveling at 15 times the speed of sound.

The announcement was made amid tensions with the United States over Tehran’s nuclear program.

The missile, called Fattha (“Conqueror” in Farsi) has a range of up to 1,400 kilometers (870 miles), state television reported.

The report also claimed that the missile could pass through any missile defense system in the region, though it offered no evidence to back it up.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard, a hardline paramilitary organization in the Islamic republic, presented what appeared to be a model of the missile to President Ebrahim Raisi in a televised event. The Guard already has a large arsenal of ballistic missiles.

Revolutionary Guard General Amir Ali Hajizadeh claimed in November that Iran had created a hypersonic missile, without providing any evidence.

That announcement was made during protests across the country following the death in September of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman, following her arrest by morality police in the country.

Flying at speeds in excess of Mach 5, or five times the speed of sound, hypersonic weapons can pose enormous challenges for missile defense systems due to their speed and maneuverability.

China is also believed to be developing the weapons, as is the United States. Russia claims it is already testing them and has used them on the battlefield in Ukraine.