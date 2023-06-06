Home » Iran presents a missile that it describes as hypersonic amid tensions with the US
Entertainment

Iran presents a missile that it describes as hypersonic amid tensions with the US

by admin
Iran presents a missile that it describes as hypersonic amid tensions with the US

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran said Tuesday it has created a hypersonic missile capable of traveling at 15 times the speed of sound.

The announcement was made amid tensions with the United States over Tehran’s nuclear program.

The missile, called Fattha (“Conqueror” in Farsi) has a range of up to 1,400 kilometers (870 miles), state television reported.

The report also claimed that the missile could pass through any missile defense system in the region, though it offered no evidence to back it up.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard, a hardline paramilitary organization in the Islamic republic, presented what appeared to be a model of the missile to President Ebrahim Raisi in a televised event. The Guard already has a large arsenal of ballistic missiles.

Revolutionary Guard General Amir Ali Hajizadeh claimed in November that Iran had created a hypersonic missile, without providing any evidence.

That announcement was made during protests across the country following the death in September of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman, following her arrest by morality police in the country.

Flying at speeds in excess of Mach 5, or five times the speed of sound, hypersonic weapons can pose enormous challenges for missile defense systems due to their speed and maneuverability.

China is also believed to be developing the weapons, as is the United States. Russia claims it is already testing them and has used them on the battlefield in Ukraine.

See also  Taylor Swift's most expensive album in history is online today, can it save Tencent Music from the fire? |Tencent Music|Album_Sina Technology_Sina.com

You may also like

third week of Social Development protests against the...

“The Stars” June Horoscope for Sagittarius: For a...

The first 50 years of Mercedes Italia, the...

Unions burn last cartridge against pension reform in...

Kid-Wang Linkai’s “DEADLINE” tour Beijing station hits the...

The least expected crossing: Carlos Maslatón vs Taylor...

EPRE authorized Edersa to increase the electricity rate

The movie “Smile as You Kill” held a...

Daniel Arsham joins hands with RWB to create...

Tragedy in Washington: a private jet crashed after...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy