Iran presents a new missile model amid tensions over its nuclear program

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran on Thursday unveiled what it described as the new model of its Khorramshahr solid-fuel ballistic missile, amid rising tensions with the West over its nuclear program.

Authorities showed the Khorramshahr-4 to the press at an event in Tehran, where the missile was shown in a launcher attached to a truck. Defense Minister Gen. Mohammad Reza Ashtiani said the missile required little preparation time before launch.

The missile has a range of 2,000 kilometers (1,240 miles) and a warhead of 1,500 kilograms (3,300 pounds), according to Iranian authorities.

They also posted undated videos purporting to show a successful launch of the missile.

The Khorramshahr-4 is named after an Iranian city where heavy fighting took place during the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s. The missile is also named Kheibar, after a Jewish fortress conquered by Muslims in the 7th century, in what is now Saudi Arabia.

Regional tensions were likely to play a role in Iran’s presentation on Thursday. Next to the mobile launch system was a miniature of the Dome of the Rock in the Al Aqsa Mosque complex in Jerusalem, a disputed holy place of worship for Jews and Muslims, and which Jews call the Temple Mount.

Iran views Israel as its arch-enemy and arms anti-Israel militant groups in the Palestinian territories and surrounding countries. Tensions between the two countries are considerable, especially as Iran enriches uranium closer to weapons-grade levels. The Khorramshahr would have the range to reach Israel.

However, it was not clear why the projectile had been given the number Khorramshahr-4, as only two other variants of the missile are publicly known. It is based on the North Korean Musudan ballistic missile.