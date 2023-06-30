Iraqi Airways celebrates the delivery of its first Boeing 787 Dreamliner

Boeing and Iraqi Airways celebrated the delivery of the airline’s first Boeing 787 Dreamliner with a special event in Baghdad to welcome the airline’s super-efficient widebody jet.

The Iraqi flag carrier has taken delivery of the first of 10 787s on order, to profitably grow its long-haul network and connect Iraq to more international destinations.

The delivery of Iraqi Airways’ first 787 follows the delivery of four Boeing 737 MAX aircraft since February. The airline has ordered a total of six 737-8s and 10 737-10s, providing its single-aisle fleet with more capacity on its regional and medium-haul routes.

Iraqi Airways currently serves more than 50 destinations from Baghdad and is expanding and renewing its fleet to meet the anticipated increase in international business and leisure travel to and from the country. Iraq is experiencing greater stability and economic growth, with the annual growth rate of the country’s gross domestic product expected to reach 7% by the end of 2023. With the recovery of global air traffic, airlines in the Middle East are seeing a traffic increase of more than 40% compared to last year.

The 787-8 Dreamliner can carry 248 passengers up to 7,305 nautical miles (13,530 km) in a typical two-class configuration. Using 25% less fuel and creating 25% fewer emissions than the planes it replaces, the 787 family has reduced more than 141 billion pounds of carbon emissions since entering service in 2011.

Passengers enjoy many improvements with the 787 family, such as the largest windows on any jet; more humid, pressurized air at lower cabin altitude for greater comfort; large overhead compartments with room for everyone’s luggage; calming LED lighting; and technology that detects and combats turbulence for a smoother ride.

In addition to the 737-8 and 787-8, Iraqi Airways operates a fleet of more than 40 Boeing aircraft, including 737-800s, 747s and 777s, serving more than 50 destinations from Baghdad.

