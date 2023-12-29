Irela Bravo Opens Up About Leaving Cuba: “A Change Was Necessary”

Cuban Actress Irela Bravo Opens Up About Leaving Cuba for the United States

Cuban actress Irela Bravo recently spoke out about her decision to leave the island and move to the United States. In an interview for the program La Casa de Maka, Bravo revealed that it was the encouragement from her 94-year-old mother that ultimately gave her the strength to make the move after a decade of traveling to the US.

“Since 2013 I have been coming here to the United States, they have always received me with a lot of affection, with a lot of love, and I have always returned. But this time my mother told me: ‘Daughter, you have to close this cycle. You need a change, you don’t have much time for hope. You have to make things happen,'” Bravo confessed.

Bravo emphasized that life in Cuba has become increasingly difficult, stating, “It is not a secret to anyone about the situation that Cuba is going through, which is critical, and everyone knows it, no one is saved from that.”

The actress also shared how challenging it has been to be separated from her mother, saying, “I know she misses me with life, we talk on the phone all the time.”

In a touching moment, Bravo mentioned her promise to her mother, stating, “Mommy, I’m going to please you and I’m going to find a boyfriend like you told me.”

Despite leaving Cuba, Bravo is already diving into a new project in Miami. She will be part of the comedy “Havana in Hialeah,” which will be broadcast on UniVistaTV. The show will include prominent Cuban comedians such as Omar Franco, Leonardo Santiesteban, and Carlos “Pillín” Marrero.

The announcement of Bravo’s participation in the comedy was made public through a publication on the official UniVistaTV Instagram account, sharing a video of the rehearsals with the comment: “Surprise! Rehearsal of the comedy ‘Havana in Hialeah’. New episodes coming soon on UniVistaTV.”

Bravo’s decision to leave Cuba and pursue a new opportunity in the US has garnered attention, and fans are eager to see her in the upcoming comedy.

Share this: Facebook

X

