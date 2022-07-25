China Entertainment Network News www.yule.com.cnAccording to Korean media reports on July 25, Irene’s solo reality show “Irene’s Work & Holiday”, the leader of the girl group Red Velvet, will be released on August 4.

It is reported that Red Velvet member Irene will release her first solo reality show “Irene’s Work & Holiday” through OTT seezn. This is also her first time participating in a variety show in a personal form, and fans are looking forward to it.

It is reported that the program will show Irene’s candid daily life and passion and sincerity for her work. She goes on vacation with the staff who have accompanied her through all their schedules and daily lives from the early days of her debut until now, and will reveal her comfortable and unadorned look.

Also, the show will debut on August 4th via seezn, with a new episode every Thursday.