Iris Van der Veken: «Only united and collaborative will the jewelery industry be more sustainable»

“Coming together is a beginning, keeping together is progress, working together is success,” Henry Ford noted. After more than a century the industry has changed profoundly, but not the meaning of that principle. This is demonstrated by the formula of the Watch & Jewelery Initiative 2030, launched a year ago by Kering and Cartier to promote sustainability in the precious industry, and which today brings together over 40 members, from global brands such as Chanel, Jaeger-LeCoultre and Swarovski to companies supply chain like Mattioli to institutions such as the Gemological Institute of America (GIA), but also open to NGOs, public institutions, the academic and financial world. «We have a governance that is shared by various realities, this is our strength», explains Iris Van Der Veken, who has been at the helm of WJI 2030 for eight months.

Iris Van Der Veken has been executive director and general secretary of WJI 2030 since last year. You previously led the Responsible Jewelery Council

What are the pillars of your strategy?

I strongly believe in the value of diversity, as demonstrated by the composition of our board. We have so far organized two workshops, in Cartier and in Kering, involving all our members, to share priorities and plans. We are continuing to train our members and guide them with the necessary tools and skills, not only in their direct processes, but by opening up to the entire supply chain. We want to implement our strategy together with our board members, such as Fréderic Grangié, CEO of Chanel Jewellery, suppliers and manufacturers such as Mattioli and Rosy Blue, and with two independent experts such as Georg Kell, co-founder of the United Nations Global Compact, who is also the most important sustainability-related initiative in the world, and like Anino Emuwa, director of Avandis Consulting and founder of 100 Women @ Davos. I strongly believe in the diversity of our board, which is why we have also launched a call for interest reserved for NGOs. We also have many important partnerships. We don’t want to revolutionize everything, but to work together in an ever-widening context to help our members accelerate on their journey. For this we also have agreements with the Boston Consulting Group, ESG Book, with the United Nations Global Compact, with UN Women, all collaborations that will help us create a circle, as I like to call it, of actions and a circle of trust.

The jewelry industry is not only made up of big brands, but of many small companies, which sometimes find it difficult to embark on a path of sustainability.

As I said, it is crucial to involve everyone. SMEs need special attention. Together with the UN Global Compact, our partner, we are working on a system of tools dedicated specifically to them, on topics such as the climate, biodiversity and human rights.

What are your next goals?

We are confident that we can find useful solutions not only for individual companies, but for the whole system. We don’t aim to involve thousands of companies, but to share everything we do and achieve. We also want to accelerate transparency, traceability and data sharing processes. I believe that thanks to a rapidly evolving legislative framework, such as the European Union’s Green Deal, the era of greenwashing, bluewashing and pinkwashing is over: if you are a sustainable company, you have to try it.

Has the jewelery industry achieved a satisfactory degree of sustainability?

When I first arrived in the industry over 20 years ago, the De Beers group launched its principles of best practice, an example followed by other extraction companies who started promoting audits. In 2005, then, the Responsible Jewelery Council was founded (which she chaired until March 2022, ndr), which has set another important step forward with its Code of Practices, which is a good standard. And then here is our WJI 2030. These are important results, but there is still a lot to do on topics such as biodiversity, climate, gender gap and inclusiveness. Our industry is 90%, in many ways, influenced by women. Through our partnership with UN Women we will support companies in empowering women.