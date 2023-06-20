Irma, Roca’s midwife who has been at the hospital since the beginning, turned 99

With 99 years, two needles and red wool Irma Rodríguez knits sweaters and scarves for her grandchildren, she remains excited about what the future holds for hersince she has experienced great challenges such as being one of the first midwives before the Francisco López Lima Hospital in Roca.

Irma worked as a nurse since before the Francisco López Lima Hospital was built. It was an indispensable guide for doctors who are currently practicing in that health establishment.

She knits, paints, cooks, cleans, dances, walks and reads. In fact, she is a faithful reader of the RÍO NEGRO newspaper. because every day he waits for him at home. She is in constant movement, nothing stops her.

He was born in Mendoza and at the age of six his family moved to Roca. As an adult, she applied to work in the maternity ward in Don Bosco and Tucumán. “The maternity hospital was the small hospital before the Francisco López Lima hospital was there,” explained her son, Roberto García. Well, that was the only place of assistance, mainly for the deliveries of pregnant women.

On the left in the background, Irma does her nursing work with her colleagues. Photo: Courtesy.

When she went to work, Dr. Navarre received her. She went in to perform housekeeping tasks, because that was what was missing. “When he saw me he said ‘no, you’re not for a maid. I’m going to teach you something about nursing and you’re going to have to learn it,” Irma said, adding, “I told him no, doctor, how am I going to be a nurse, after washing clothes for so long.” Despite her doubts, she was encouraged and learned, being one of the best of the time.

The doctor taught him to fill the syringes, to inject and everything necessary to accompany the patients. He worked there for 15 years until they moved to the new Francisco López Lima Hospital, which today operates on Gelonch and Avenida Roca.

“When we went to the hospital we met a boss who was brave. They divided us by sectors, some went to surgery and others went to obstetrics. I told them I wanted to work in the women’s clinic, but they sent me to the men’s clinic and I didn’t like it,” she said.

The nurses were called “hand nurses”. “When the head nurse came, she wanted us to go to school to learn. I went for a while, but then they wanted me to teach the young women who were studying. One day I told them: no, if I’m a freelance nurse why should I solve that problem for them,” said Irma. After that they never underestimated her again.

The woman recalled her story with RÍO NEGRO. Photo: Andrés Maripe.

She was then transferred to the maternity ward and was a midwife for 10 years. She taught hundreds of medical residents. “They are professionals who are practicing today,” said his son Roberto.

In parallel, he began working at the Comahue Clinic, which operated in Tucumán almost San Juan. “They called me to do a days license and I was there for seven years,” he said. In the morning she worked at the hospital, then she returned home to cook for her children, cleaned, and in the afternoon she went to work at the clinic. “They treated me very well there. They were all very good.”

Today, one of his companions, Dr. Vivas visits her often and between talk and talk they reminisce about those years. Also patients who had complications during their deliveries continue to thank him for his help.

“The other day I met a lady. She looked at me and said ‘Are you Irma? Yes, I told him. She hugged me and started crying. ‘You assisted me in my delivery. Today my son is 45 years old.’ Those things excite me a lot,” he said.with tears in the eyes.

“One day they closed the hospital due to an infection. Since I was close to retirement age, they retired me,” the woman explained.

But her career as a nurse did not end at the hospital, as Together with Dr. Vivas they set up an infirmary where she also worked as a stretcher.

After a while, he decided to buy a piece of land in Las Grutas and built his home on Isidro street, four blocks from one of the slopes to the sea. Every three months she returns to Roca to visit her son Roberto and her grandchildren, who are eagerly waiting for her.

Irma looks at the family photo album. She looks at them proudly. She kisses one of the portraits and points out “this is my grandson” and then goes on with the rest.

The birthday girl has two children: the eldest is Roberto and the youngest is Irma Ruth, who is nicknamed Titi.

“I am very ambitious, I like to have and now at 99 I am still looking for what I want,” she said.





