[The Epoch Times, December 09, 2022](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Xie Wunan, Changhua, Taiwan) Taiwan Animation International shines! Black Sheep Films Co., Ltd. cooperated with Dayeh University to create Taiwan’s original animation “Iron Farmer”, which not only received a production subsidy of NT$4 million from the Fubon Cultural and Educational Foundation, but also completed 6 episodes of animation films Participation in international film festivals has also attracted much attention, and won the best animation at the New York Los Angeles International Film Festival, the best animation series at the Tokyo Metropolitan Film Festival, and the best animation at the Moscow International Children’s Film Festival. Upon graduation, he was appointed as a future employee by the manufacturer.

Hou Xuejuan, the chief secretary of Daye University, pointed out that the school attaches great importance to practical learning and actively promotes industry-university cooperation. The animation “Iron Farmer” is supervised by Cheng Zhongsheng, deputy director of the multimedia program, and Wu Minshu, and is supervised by teachers Chen Zhilong, Huang Huaide, and Teacher Li Zhongkui led Chen Changling, Li Jiatong, Liu Zhiting, Lin Minye, Huang Yufeng, Huang Chenghan, Zhou Fangying, Chen Weixiang, Li Jiarong and many other students, and gave considerable assistance in animation art, storyboarding, special effects dynamic design and other links, combined with the cultural creativity of teachers and students The strength, the rich industry experience of Black Sheep Films, and the grants from the Fubon Cultural and Educational Foundation allow the world to see Taiwan.

She said that this industry-university program is also the best example of Daye University helping students build employment competitiveness. Students participated in the animation film production process, demonstrated their practical ability, and accumulated practical experience at the same time. Many students have not yet graduated The manufacturer made an appointment to graduate and go to work.

Wu Minshu, assistant professor of multimedia studies, emphasized that Taiwan has strong animation technology. In addition to producing large-scale international animations, creating original characters and scripts is the goal of Taiwan’s animation industry. “Iron Farmer” is an original animation film by Black Sheep Pictures. Empathy is the main axis, and the story is developed through the interaction between the robot in the vegetable garden and other characters. The whole animation has no lines, conveying the idea of ​​communicating without words, and cultivating children’s empathy. The art style is presented in a watercolor hand-painted style, and the music of the film is also tailor-made. The entire animation was created from scratch, and the technical challenges are quite large. It took two years to complete.

Chen Weizhi, animation director of “Iron Farmer”, said that Fubon Culture and Education Foundation solicited Taiwan children’s program film and television content incubation plans from all over Taiwan in 2018, and Black Sheep Pictures Co., Ltd. contributed.

“Iron Farmer” preschool animation project was selected by Bird Screen and won a production fund of 4 million yuan. The animation film production will begin immediately and will premiere in 2021. Black Sheep Films is stationed in Daye University’s Incubation Center, and has been cooperating with the multimedia program for a long time. The animation of “Iron Farmer” also relies on the animation strength of the teachers and students of the multimedia program. The first season of the film currently completed has a total of 6 episodes, each 6 minutes long, and is on the shelves On the My video platform, as long as you register, you can watch it for free.

Director Chen Weizhi said that the team promoted “Iron Farmer” by participating in international film festivals and other forms. Film Festival) and other places, the best animation series at the International Cosmopolitan Film Festival of Tokyo, the best animation at the Moscow International Children’s Film Festival, and the Black Cat Film Festival (BlackCat Film Festival), also nominated for Los Angeles Animation Festival, London International Web & Shorts Film Festival, New York Animation Film Awards, Munich, Germany Children’s Biennale (PRIX JEUNESSE INTERNATIONAL 2022).

Zhou Fangying, a graduate of the multimedia program who participated in animation production, said that she joined the team during the production of “Iron Farmer”, and she has a better understanding of the industry’s needs during the execution process, and has also improved animation technology. The department is closely connected with the industry, and there are many opportunities for industry-university cooperation. Because of her participation in industry-university cooperation, she entered the Black Sheep Film Co., Ltd. as a full-time intern in her senior year, and stayed directly after graduation. ◇

Editor in charge: Chang Ying