“Iron Man 1” director Jon Favreau tried to save Iron Man from dying in “Avengers 4.” In an interview with Vanity Fair, Avengers director Russo Brothers revealed that they received a call from Jon Favreau, begging them to reconsider the ending. “Part of the pressure (not to kill Tony Stark) came from Jon Favreau who called us after reading the script and asked if we were really going to kill Iron Man.”

“Iron Man 1” was released in 2008 and directed by Jon Favreau, which basically officially opened the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Jon Favreau has also made cameo appearances in a number of MCU movies as Iron Man’s security chief and best friend Happy Hogan, so it’s nice to see him still on Tony’s side.

In Avengers: Endgame, Tony Stark’s death was one of the most influential moments in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, cementing Iron Man’s legendary status while also serving as a catalyst for Tony’s story A perfect exclamation mark.

But Favreau did not accept it at all.

“He told us: You can’t do this, it’s going to ruin people, you don’t want them to, you know, get out of the movie theater and into the traffic. But we did it anyway,” the Russo brothers recalled.

Ultimately, screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely agreed with the Russo brothers — it’s the perfect note for Iron Man’s ending, and it makes sense.

“Everybody knew this was going to be the end of Tony Stark,” McFeely said.