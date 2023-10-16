Iron Savior – Firestar – Album Review

Iron Savior – Firestar

Origin: Hamburg / Germany

Release: 06.10.2023

Label: AFM Records

Duration: 49:55

Genre: Power Metal

Iron Savior are a safe musical bank! There is no other way to describe the band’s endurance and quality since they were founded in 1996. With Firestar The Hamburgers’ twelfth studio album is now released, if you ignore the live albums and re-recordings and I haven’t made a miscalculation.

Despite these happy facts, all fans have worry lines, as the frontman and veteran Piet Sielck recently made his cancer diagnosis public. A message that doesn’t fit at all with the positive and powerful current album. Let’s hope that Piet overcomes the fight against the disease quickly. Our thoughts and well wishes are with you every time you play the album!

Through space at high speed

are thematic Iron Savior It’s always been set in the direction of space and science fiction and that hasn’t changed with this album. Of course everything is packed into anthemic, fast power metal. After the short and somewhat bombastic Intro The Titan it goes along appropriately Curse of the Machinery straight to the point.

Musically, the Hamburgers only varied in nuances in their style. On Firestar There are more subliminal keyboards and rich second voices in the choruses, which gives the whole thing a more Teutonic touch and constantly encourages you to sing along. One of the daughters doesn’t seem entirely innocent of the choirs Piet Sielck to be. She and her boyfriend are responsible for this choir reinforcement.

Iron Savior produce a mature work. Sounds positive and powerful In The Realm Of Heavy Metalthat you HERE can listen. The darker and harder one is even better Demise Of The Tyrant, which gains more and more with every listen. Of course, the title song is a 100% banger that blasts through space at great speed.

Powerful and ballad-free

The album is well mixed. Bright, sleek songs alternate with darker colored pieces. But the pace always remains at a high level. Although it stomps Through The Fires Of Hell sometimes a little more and gives us really good choirs in the catchy chorus, but high speed is the band’s thing. That’s why there’s healthy high speed on songs like the following Mask, Cloak And Sword or the stormy galloping one Rising From Ashes.

In between there are also quieter numbers like Across The Wastelands with a wonderful guitar solo and a grounded one Nothing Is Forever. Numbers like this allow the listener to enjoy the skill and the many little details. Final turn Iron Savior once again really at the steering wheel and get involved Together As One an anthemic quick missile out.

Conclusion

There is no middle ground Firestar And so you have to agree with the band’s statement: yes, your album turned out to be outstanding. This applies to compositions, feeling and implementation right through to the successful cover. Iron Savior is with Firestar a hit! 9 / 10



Line Up

Piet Sielck – vocals, guitar

Joachim of spare Küstner – guitar

Jan-Sören Eckert – Bass

Patrick Klose – drums

Tracklist

01. The Titan

02. Curse Of The Machinery

03. In The Realm Of Heavy Metal

04. Demise Of The Tyrant

05. Firestar

06. Through The Fires Of Hell

07. Mask, Cloak And Sword

08. Across The Wastelands

09. Rising From Ashes

10. Nothing Is Forever

11. Together As One

