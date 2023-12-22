Is Alejandro Sanz Finding Love Again with Spanish Actress Monica Cruz?

Alejandro Sanz remained in the eye of the hurricane this year, among other things, due to his breakup with the painter Rachel Valdes. Six months after the painful moment, everything indicates that the singer would have given love a new chance. The Spanish actress Monica Cruz, sister of Penélope Cruz, would be the one who occupies a place in his heart and the rumors about it are increasingly intense.

Does Alejandro Sanz premiere romance?

The “Amiga mia” interpreter went through difficult times in 2023 due to his breakup with Rachel Valdés and the accusations of an alleged million-dollar debt that led him to a severe depression. Now this episode in his personal life would be behind him and for his 55th birthday he held a big party at the Barceló Theater in Madrid, Spain.

The celebration intensified rumors of a romance with actress Mónica Cruz, since in addition to being caught together at the party, Spanish media have indicated that they have been dating since last summer. Added to this is that they coincided at the Latin Grammys held in Seville, Spain, where Sanz also performed.

Rumors of romance between Mónica Cruz and Alejandro Sanz are growing.

“I’m tired”, after a moving message from Alejandro Sanz, fans send him signs of affection

