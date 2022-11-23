If you are familiar with blackjack online, you have probably heard of the basic strategy. A lot of people claim that this is one of the most effective ways to win and be successful. However, is this the truth?

The answer to this question is somehow complicated. But we can all see that if the basic blackjack strategy was enough to win, then everyone would walk away from casinos with prizes. Let’s discuss this in more detail down below.

You May Lose More with Basic Strategy Than Win

Have you heard of the house edge? Every casino game including basic or live blackjack gives the casino an advantage in the long run. The greater the house edge, the bigger the casino’s benefit over the gamblers.

It is not a blackjack secret that the game have one of the lowest house edges in the online gambling world. Low house edge assumes that players are always making the best mathematical decision. Even if you are doing so, the house advantage ranges somewhere between 0.2% to 1%. The distinction is due to specific game conditions. What we are trying to say is that even if you use the most perfect strategy, you are still going to lose money in the long run.

There’s really nothing blackjack online players can do about it. That’s just how the house edge works.

Why Do We Use Basic Strategy?

Most guides about blackjack games suggest using the basic strategy. The main reason behind this is that if you decide to stick to it, you will raise the chances of walking away with a profit.

Some people decide to ignore any kind of blackjack strategy and follow their intuition. In this case, the house edge increases to 2-2.5%. Increased house edge simply increases your chances of losing.

It might also be a good idea to combine your blackjack strategy with something aggressive. In that case, players might even break even in terms of value. All in all, online casinos base anticipated loss on the average player, not the player using basic strategy. In addition, these gambling websites do not mind those who use basic strategies. Why? Because they know that no matter what happens, the house edge is on their side.

Is There a Perfect Blackjack Online Strategy?

If you truly want to become the best blackjack player, simply following the basic strategy will not suffice. The majority of gamblers nowadays use charts which can help you perform a lot better.

As you may already know, blackjack games are played either with 1 deck or 4 to 8 decks. Furthermore, some gambling sites demand the dealer to stand on a soft 17, while others require the dealer to hit on a soft 17. Keep in mind that if the dealer is forced to stand on a soft 17, you will have better odds.

How To Master Different Blackjack Strategies?

The number of charts and information you must remember to perfect your blackjack game may drive you crazy. It is the best idea to start with fundamentals and only after that move to charts and other popular strategies.

There are some gambling websites that will let you use charts while playing. However, if you keep looking at your charts in live blackjack, other players may become irritated with you.

If you wish to become a pro, we would recommend learning charts one by one. Playing a large number of hands can help you a lot in memorizing these things. At the end of the day, you have to put in a lot of effort to see the actual results.

Choose The Right Games

Some people underestimate the power of choosing the right titles. Always keep in mind that you want to choose the games that offer the best odds. Once you visit an online casino, you can discover a bunch of blackjack online variations that will affect your chances of winning.

The ideal blackjack variant will give players the possibility to double, split, double after split, and surrender. If any of these are not permitted, your chances of winning are reduced.

If you are not familiar with all these versions, you can go and try them for free at first. Some online casinos offer demo versions that do not require you to make real money bets.

Conclusion

If your main goal is to reduce the house edge, then the basic strategy can be helpful and effective. But if you want to make sure you’ll always walk away as a winner, then the basic strategy is not effective at all. Yes, it may increase the chances of winning. But in the long run, this is a losing strategy – unless you are counting cards.

Whatever you decide to do, always remember to play for fun!

