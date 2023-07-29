Is Carmen Villalobos Expecting Her First Child at 38 Years Old?

Title: Carmen Villalobos Sparks Pregnancy Speculation After Romantic European Vacation

Date: July 29, 2023

Author: Georgina Bello Robledo

It’s been just over a year since Carmen Villalobos, the renowned Colombian actress, announced her divorce from Sebastian Caicedo. Recently, she has been making headlines for her new romance with actor and presenter Frederick Oldenburg. The couple has just returned from a romantic vacation in Europe, where fans have noticed something different about Carmen – there are growing speculations that she could be pregnant for the first time at the age of 38.

Carmen took to her social media platforms to share romantic snapshots with her millions of followers, showcasing their European getaway. However, a recent video she posted has fueled suspicions about her pregnancy. While wearing a loose-fitting dress with a colorful print and revealing neckline, Carmen accompanied the video with a message that said, “You have to be happy, my beautiful people, not perfect… Always remember that.” This post has garnered over 330,000 likes but has left her followers questioning her potential pregnancy.

Known for flaunting her statuesque figure in fitted outfits, Carmen’s choice of a baggy dress has led some fans to speculate that she is purposely hiding her baby bump. Comments such as “She looks pregnant,” “Is she hiding something?”, and “Mom’s body on board” flooded the video’s comments section, adding fuel to the rumors.

It is worth noting that Carmen and Frederick have been the subject of ongoing rumors suggesting their plans to start a family together. Despite these speculations, both have chosen to remain tight-lipped about their personal lives, with Carmen previously stating that motherhood was not part of her plans. However, their recent actions and the actress’ choice of attire have caused widespread online discussions about the possible arrival of their first child.

Throughout her 13-year relationship with Caicedo, Carmen publicly shared that they never considered having children. However, fans believe her story may differ with the Venezuelan actor, as they have been seen deeply in love and reportedly discussing future family plans.

As of now, neither Carmen nor Frederick have confirmed or denied the pregnancy rumors swirling around them. Their silence only serves to stoke the curiosity and excitement of their fans, eagerly waiting for the couple to make an official announcement. Until then, followers of the actress and presenter must eagerly anticipate any future updates on this topic.

