Is Dong Zijian and Sun Yi married? Relevant information on the exposure of Dong Zijian and Sun Yi’s wedding photos_新广网

guide Hello everyone, Kobayashi will explain to you. Is Dong Zijian and Sun Yi married? Many people don’t know the relevant information about the exposure of Dong Zijian and Sun Yi’s wedding photos. Let’s take a look now! 1. Dong…

Hello everyone, Kobayashi will explain to you. Is Dong Zijian and Sun Yi married? Many people don’t know the relevant information about the exposure of Dong Zijian and Sun Yi’s wedding photos. Let’s take a look now!

1. Is Dong Zijian and Sun Yi married? The wedding photos of Dong Zijian and Sun Yi have been exposed. Is Dong Zijian and Sun Yi married? On May 7, some netizens posted a photo of the cover of a magazine jointly shot by Dong Zijian and Sun, with the slogan “We are getting married” written on the cover photo. Netizens have speculated whether the good things of the two are close.In this regard, the man’s staff stated that

2. The two are getting married, I can’t disclose the details.

3. Is Dong Zijian’s grandson married? On May 7, some netizens posted a photo of the cover of a magazine jointly shot by Dong Zijian and Sun, with the slogan “We are getting married” written on the cover photo. Netizens have speculated whether the good things of the two are close. In this regard, the man’s staff said that the two were getting married.

4. I cannot reveal the details. In this regard, Sun and Dong Zijian said: Thank you for your blessings.

5. Dong Zijian’s grandson’s wedding photos were exposed In October last year, some netizens exposed photos of Dong Zijian and Sun’s meeting on the plane, revealing their love affair. Later, the two generously admitted their relationship through Weibo. At the beginning of this year, Sun suddenly deleted all Weibo about Dong Zijian, and many netizens speculated that the two had broken up. However, in April,

6. Dong Zijian, his mother and grandson were photographed in the hospital, and a group of people entered the obstetrics and gynecology department, suspected of conducting prenatal examinations. In the same month, the two were photographed at the airport together. Sun dressed loosely, but plainly. Dong Zijian hooked Sun’s neck with his arm and wore a ring on his right ring finger. recent,

7. Dong Zijian was photographed wearing a ring on his ring finger again when he attended a variety show. When the reporter asked about her love, Dong Zijian just responded and thanked her for her concern.

8. After their magazine cover was exposed, many netizens speculated whether there was something good to come, and sent blessings to the young couple. Some netizens broke the news that Sun Li’s due date is October, and Dong Zijian’s mother recently told her friends that she is going to be a grandmother.

9. Many netizens sighed again: Dong Zijian’s speed from public dating to marriage and childbirth is too fast!

10. How did Dong Zijian and his grandson meet? Dong Zijian and his girlfriend Sun met at a film festival, because since that film festival, their Weibo began to interact frequently, and they also began to secretly show their affection, just because they had never cooperated before.

11. So netizens and fans didn’t think about them until Dong Zijian and Sun were photographed flying together, the relationship was officially exposed!

12. Dong Zijian and Sun were photographed on the same plane, and they walked very close after getting off the plane. Afterwards, Dong Zijian announced their relationship on his Weibo, and directly posted on Weibo: What should I do? Then Sun replied under this Weibo: That’s your luck.

13. In 2013, Sun officially debuted as an actor, and starred in the costume drama “Legend of Miyue” the following year. In 2015, the youth film “My Adolescence” starring Sun was released nationwide.

14. The film became the only Chinese-language work shortlisted for the main competition unit of the 28th Tokyo International Film Festival.

15. In the same year, his romantic film “Huan Ai” also became the only Chinese film shortlisted for the main competition unit of the 32nd Sundance International Film Festival. In 2016, Sun won more attention with the youth drama “Fifteen Years Waiting for Migratory Birds”.

16. In the same year, she also won the Asian Newcomer Award at the 19th Shanghai International Film Festival and Best Actress at the 11th China Youth Video Forum for “Huan Ai”.

17. Dong Zijian and Sun, who broke up before, have warmed up their relationship. According to “Famous Detective Zhao Wuer”, Dong Zijian and his mother accompanied Sun to the hospital for examination. During the period, Sun Yi took out a black-and-white imaging test sheet that was suspected to be a B-ultrasound, and the group went to the obstetrics and gynecology ward of the hospital for examination.

18. Dong Zijian took care of Sun even more carefully, for fear of any mistakes. After being discharged from the hospital, the three of them set off again to look at villas in the suburbs.

19. However, Dong Zijian said in an interview: I will share some happy things with you. Let’s talk about it. Thank you for your concern. Later, Dong Zijian revealed in an interview with a certain media that with her current relationship status, everything is okay.

20. Dong Zijian, born in Beijing on December 19, 1993, is a Chinese film and television actor who studied at the Central Academy of Drama. In 2012, he starred in his first movie “Youth School” and officially entered the entertainment circle. year 2013,

21. Nominated for the Best Newcomer Award at the 50th Taiwan Film Golden Horse Awards with the movie “Youth School”. In 2014, he won the Best Newcomer Award at the 21st Beijing College Student Film Festival. In 2015, starred in the youth campus comedy movie “Youth Class”; then,

22. Played Zhang Daole in the drama film “The Old Man in Mountains and Rivers”; in the same year, he won the Golden Phoenix Award for Newcomer at the 15th China Film and Performing Arts Society. In 2016, he played the leading actor He Xiaoyang in the campus comedy movie “Complete Boys Handbook”.

Is Dong Zijian and Sun Yi married? Is Dong Zijian and Sun Yi’s wedding photos exposed?