I believe that many people are not unfamiliar with Guo Jingming. Guo Jingming’s height has always been used for entertainment. So, is Guo Jingming’s real height 1.5 meters? Whether it is true or not, let’s take a look at the real data of Guo Jingming’s height.

Guo Jingming’s real height should be 1.47 meters, but Guo Jingming has always declared his height to 1.55 meters for the sake of his own face.but many Guo Jingming fans doubted Guo Jingming’s real height, and then according to the secret measurements of netizens, it was finally found that Guo Jingming’s height was indeed 1.47 meters. Guo Jingming used to be the author of campus novels, and Guo Jingming’s novels were once on campus. The film is very popular, and now Guo Jingming has changed his career as a director and has gained countless attention.

Guo Jingming’s character is generally very gentle. Now Guo Jingming has participated in many variety shows as a well-known director. Many viewers can also know that Guo Jingming has a high pursuit of art. When Guo Jingming is directing other actors Will be very patient. If other actors have any confusion about acting, Guo Jingming will also explain them in detail, so many actors will feel that Guo Jingming is very gentle.