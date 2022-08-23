The iGaming industry, which encompasses any platform that provides the opportunity for betting online, is extremely competitive and gains are generally made through technological advancements. We’ve seen many tech refinements since the early online casinos of the 90s and iGaming continues to be interesting due to the innovation of game developers.

Every online casino seeks technological resolutions that will provide an edge over the competition and we’ve seen online casinos operating with the recently volatile Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, venturing into the world of AR and VR and providing a host of security measures to build trust.

But, what about the actual games? Well, slots are the obvious selection that has demonstrated the industry’s ability to advance tech to create appealing products that appeal to a wide audience and create something hugely profitable. While inventive slots continue to be developed, the more recent technological development has been in providing live experiences. All the leading online casinos now offer blackjack, baccarat, roulette and even game shows in a number of different live iterations with lavish studios and compelling hosts. Yet, one game developer believes they have something that trumps the live casino game format and some of the leading names in iGaming appear to be all in.

Big Deal

Game developers Real Dealer Studios, under the catchy banner “It’s not live. It’s Real.” have developed a number of games that they hope will become the new gold standard in casino gaming. The London-based global online casino operator, William Hill, is convinced and teamed up with Real Dealer Studios to offer the developer’s creations to their customers earlier this year. Though more may follow, to date the iGaming giant has selected five games to entice players to their platform, Real Baccarat with Courtney, Real Roulette with Sarati, Real Fortune Finder with Holly, Multifire Auto Roulette and Real Auto Roulette.

For William Hill, the opportunity to expand their arsenal of games and provide something other online casinos aren’t is an obvious benefit and although firm numbers aren’t available, the games appear to have debuted well. For Real Dealer Studios, to partner with one of the names in iGaming and showcase their products to a mass worldwide audience has really caught the attention of other more well-established casino game developers. So, what have Real Dealer Studios done to make their gambling games stand out from the crowd?

The real deal?

The first thing you notice about the games are the titles. For example, Baccarat with Courtney and Real Roulette with Sarati put a strong emphasis on the dealer and Real Dealer Studios state that they provide a more human touch to RNG-based games by relying on professional actors. Indeed, their approach is essentially to borrow from cinema in order to produce a Hollywood-style casino game that will impress players. As well as compelling professional actors as dealers, considerable expense has been spent on creating the sets, which resemble high-class, private, luxury casinos.

The visual and sound elements, which are key components, are top-quality and game load times are not problematic. As games are not live, the dealers never make mistakes or go off-script and there’s the option for players to simply resume play if they experience technical problems or any interruption to the game. Perhaps the most striking difference from the live casino games is the cinematography provided by professional film directors and crew. Filming a live dealer means it is simply more difficult to capture moments that can make the game more immersive and compelling, so the production quality is absolutely better with the Real Dealer Studios products.

While the lack of dealer-to-player interaction will be a miss to some, there’s no doubt that they have provided intriguing games that just might prove more appealing than their live counterparts.

