The market of some popular brands such as Rolex, Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet has reached an astonishing level. Even if it starts to decline now, for many spectators and friends who really love watches, sometimes they cannot understand this kind of “fanaticism”. “The reason for the phenomenon.

And this phenomenon also makes personal aesthetics and what other brands want to express become decorations, because whether you really like a niche watch (especially this niche unpopular model is expensive), or you sincerely Recommend other watch brands that you think are good, and someone will always come out and say: how can you buy a Rolex, and the price will drop when you get it.

If they really like Rolex, it’s okay to say, but more people are because of the so-called preservation or even appreciation. I call this a “preservation-only” watch buying. Is it advisable to buy a watch in this “preservation-only” style?

the answer is negative.

Of course, when we start with a thing, we all hope that it can “preserve its value”, especially the expensive luxury goods. In fact, the luxury itself has its own “value preservation” attribute, and the luxury goods that you don’t like or don’t want can be realized, just how much.

Therefore, when we spend a lot of money to buy a watch, it is understandable to consider “value preservation”, but “value preservation only” does not consider aesthetics, background, preferences, and technology. . . . . That’s definitely not advisable.

Unless you specialize in watch investment, it is not recommended that you buy a watch with an investment mentality.

In fact, buying a watch itself cannot make money, and there are only very few chances that your watch will appreciate in value. Watches that we buy by our preferences suddenly appreciate in value one day. As a surprise, isn’t it good?

Although buying a watch will inevitably consider “preservation”, it should also be divided into circumstances. For watches of about 10,000 yuan, except for some special watches, it is unrealistic to consider whether to preserve the value.

Because for luxury watches, less than 10,000 yuan can only be regarded as the entry price, such as Tissot, Mido, etc. These watches are often priced close to the people and have a large output, and most people can easily afford them even if they are purchased at a public price.

Even if some are very popular in a short period of time, they may depreciate in the long run.

Watches of 20,000 to 50,000 will naturally consider the preservation of value, but you must be clear about the purpose of buying a watch. Are you looking to invest, are you looking to make money? No, you consume it because it is a luxury item or you need to like it.

Of course, preservation of value does not conflict with these factors, and everyone wants their money to be worth more. But what you need to know is that even if there is a watch that preserves its value, you may not be able to buy it, because everyone wants it.

A more rational consumption is that we need to consider the preservation of value, but not only the preservation of value, but also the design, brand, and movement of the watch. In short, the preservation of value is only relative and can be used as a reference, but don’t be too preoccupied with it.

More than 50,000 or even more than 100,000, it is natural to consider: what kind of watch is suitable for me and preserves value? Even rich people hope that their money is worth more, or to some extent can buy a watch that preserves value, which also proves their vision.

But again, depending on your needs and purposes, preservation is an important factor, but not a determining factor.

When buying a watch, we need to consider value preservation, but the “value preservation theory” is not right, especially for a person who truly loves watches, the value of a watch is not just value preservation.

Besides, the value preservation of a watch is affected by many factors, and not everyone’s vision and luck are so good. Although, Rolex, didn’t it also plummet?