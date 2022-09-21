ROME – Is your own car cheaper or is it better to resort to car sharing? To answer this question and dispel any doubts about the shared car, the specialists of the car sharing company Zity by Mobilize have developed a savings simulator. A simple tool that allows anyone to make an estimate of the amount that could be saved annually (or monthly) by using Zity for travel, instead of buying a car with related and connected costs.

On the other hand, the analysts’ data speak for themselves: owned vehicles remain stationary for more than 90% of the time and are therefore used only for 10% of their life cycle, while the associated expenses are continuous. Therefore, thanks to the online comparator, the company aims to make known the advantages of car sharing, allowing to evaluate both the savings in terms of costs, and that relating to the emissions of pollutants in the air we breathe.

“Our mission as a company is to improve urban life by offering an accessible, fair and safe mobility solution, capable of reducing the environmental impact – underlined Javier Mateos, CEO of Zity by Mobilize – To fulfill this commitment, we put a simple digital tool is available to citizens that allows them not only to know what savings they can make, but also to see how all this can contribute to improving the quality of air in the city ”.

In practice, to evaluate the costs associated with owning a vehicle with the “Zity savings simulator” just go to the specific website (https://zity.eco/it/simulateur-deconomies/) and answer some questions relating to mobility and driving habits. In less than 5 minutes, users will be able to find out if they can reduce their expenses by choosing shared mobility. At the end of the questionnaire, the user will see on the screen the amount they could save annually by adopting this mode of transport, instead of keeping a car owned, as well as the amount of CO2 emissions avoided. The savings simulator can already be used in the countries where Zity is currently present, namely Italy, Spain and France.