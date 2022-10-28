Is it reasonable that the retired aunt’s remake of “The Legend of Zhen Huan”, “Out of the Circle”, has caused a heated discussion about the need for the relevant video to be taken off the shelves?Fly into the homes of ordinary people

Caption: Screenshot of the adapted version of The Legend of Zhen Huan interface

In the past two days, a group of retired aunties took the bus to Hengdian Film and Television City to “remake” “The Legend of Zhen Huan”. Once the video was uploaded to the online platform, it quickly “popped out of the circle”. However, as the event itself continued to ferment, related controversies also followed. The first to bear the brunt is: Does this adaptation of “The Legend of Zhen Huan” constitute an infringement of the original work?

“The Legend of Zhen Huan” crew requested to remove the video

Fashionable costumes, gorgeous backgrounds, professional equipment, and a price of about 4,000 yuan per capita. When these keywords are all concentrated on such a group of 16 “aunts and mothers” with an average age of 62, the attention is very fast. Going beyond the video itself, the news quickly became a hot search topic, and it became a hot topic of discussion among citizens on the streets and on the Internet.

However, after the video “popped out of the circle”, Cao Ping, the producer of “The Legend of Zhen Huan”, said in an interview with the media that the company’s legal department had issued an official letter to the relevant broadcast platform, requesting it be taken off the shelves. “It doesn’t matter if you just entertain yourself, but if it is published publicly and has commercial purposes, without the authorization of the copyright owner, it will not comply with the relevant provisions of the intellectual property law.” Cao Ping said. The drama side also said that it can understand the original intention of the aunts to shoot because they like the work itself, so the aunts will not be held accountable.

Netizens have different views, the film is still “hot”

Netizens have different views on the drama’s response. Some netizens believe that the video itself does not require “paid viewing” and does not constitute infringement; some netizens said that after uploading to the Internet, it does constitute an infringement of the original work, and the authorization of the original work should be obtained in advance, otherwise the video should be deleted.

But the truth is, the video is still there. The reporter saw on station B that the main name of the Up is “14 Please call me Mr. Fu Qin”, and the title of this video is “Elderly Version Newly Edited Zhen Huan, in order to fulfill my drama mother’s dream of being an actor”, published on September 28 this year at 2:49 pm. As of the press release, the video had 1.167 million views and 66,000 likes on the platform. The rest of the main data are: 21,000 retweets, 12,000 favorites, 15,000 coins, and 5,809 messages. When I clicked on the video, the words “The Legend of Zhen Huan” came into view, and there were countless barrages posted by netizens, covering almost half of the home screen. However, the reporter searched for the profile of the Up master, but did not find any written descriptions authorized by the official crew.

After simply sorting out the comments and barrages of netizens, it is not difficult to find that the views and opinions of netizens on the video itself are mainly divided into three categories. One is praise. Many netizens said, “My backhand is a compliment”, “Aunts’ spirit is also very good!” “So loving, and aunties’ acting skills are also very good!”, such praise is the most; the second is envy, Many netizens bluntly expressed their admiration for the aunts’ approach and attitude towards pursuing their dreams; third, they are worried. There are two main concerns. On the one hand, netizens pointed out that some details and other aspects have indeed “highly restored” the original work, which is suspected of infringement. On the other hand, there are also netizens who do not want the video to be taken off the shelf or deleted, and they hope that there will be some “room for maneuver”.

Legal person: There is a natural boundary between “entertaining oneself” and infringement

The reporter consulted legal professionals. Qin Yubin, a senior partner at Shanghai Shanfa Law Firm, said that, first of all, there is no doubt that the behavior of the “Up Master” constitutes an infringement of the original work of “The Legend of Zhen Huan”. “The act of filming and adapting violated the copyright of the original copyright owner. Specifically, I believe that it violated the rights of adaptation, information network dissemination, and performance rights in the copyright. The crew’s request to delete and take down the video, I I think it is valid in the law and should be supported.”

Of course, Qin Yubin also mentioned that he believes that the subjective and original intentions of these “retired aunties” are definitely not for profit-making purposes, but for “self-entertainment” and “self-appreciation” to achieve The value of life after retirement. However, the line between such “self-entertainment” and infringement is obvious, and the “red line” should not be easily crossed. “If they are only in their own ‘circle of friends’, or do not publish publicly through other channels, I don’t think there will be any legal disputes. I personally also suggest that the author can communicate with the drama side, and it is also for the aunts. Explain. After all, they have to continue ‘chasing their dreams’, and they definitely don’t want to fall into the whirlpool of controversy in this way.”

Xinmin Evening News reporter Xu Chi