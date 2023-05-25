Is it true that by direct owner is cheaper?

He rent It is a problem that a large part of Argentines must face, who must resolve the dilemma of whether to carry out the real estate contracts or go directly to the owner, to obtain more accessible prices and sheltered from inflation. The representative of the Neuquén National Federation of Tenants, Federico Prior spoke with RÍO NEGRO and made reference to the proposals that the organization proposes in this real estate context, as well as the best options for tenants.

When asked about direct rental with the owner, Prior assured: «It is cheaper, since you save a month of real estate commission ».

He explained that this is because “in Neuquén, of the total contract, three percent has to be paid by the tenant, for which one month of real estate commission is charged. So, when entering a property, you must pay the month’s rent, deposit and real estate commission, that’s the big difference to rent by real estate and by direct owner, “he described.

In addition, he assured that the current context has a great interference in the rental sector. «It is fundamental, because what it is doing is raising prices due to inflation, there is also great speculation in the real estate market as there is no type of regulation. The factor of withdrawing offers to speculate and raise prices is another element“he commented.

Prior regretted the current situation, “all of this makes it very difficult, rentals are very complicated and mainly in the area of ​​​​the mountains, where the rental offer is practically nil“, he raised.

In addition, he described that in that area “permanent rental homes are withdrawn to prioritize profitability by season, the situation is very serious“, lament.

Rentals in Neuquén: what families are looking for

Federico Prior explained that families seek rental options outside the cities. «What the renting families are doing is to get away, they look for alternatives for the neighboring side of the capitals. They move away from places where there are more services, which have other prices”, he explained.

The referent of the Neuquén National Federation of Tenants confirmed that currently more than half of the income that families have are used to pay the rent for the house. «60% of household income is going towards rent“, he described.

Among the alternatives he commented that “people they are sharing rentgenerally the youngest, or they also return to the parents’ house ».

Rentals in Neuquén: how dollarization affects

Prior assured that the dollarization of property prices is a structural and fundamental problem that the country is having.

«Today we have three problems when renting, the price deregulationthe housing dollarization and that practically the state does not intervene. So no active policies are generated for the real estate sector », he listed.

He commented that as a result of these three points, “the owner speculates based on inflation, since he does not have a reference price. So prices are set arbitrarilyat no time is there a price reference, we have it totally unregulated ».

Rentals in Neuquén: what they propose from the Federation of Tenants

From the National Federation of Tenants, a Neuquén subsidiary, they indicated that a project titled Comprehensive Program for Access to Dignified Housing.

“The idea is to have a public rental system, social y supportive let it be administered by the state,” Prior said.

Among its main measures, Prior described some of the subparagraphs: «A point is Consider the construction of housing by the State to have them for rentIt also seeks to recover unused homes, and that the homes that are used by the public administration are incorporated into that rental system.

He also announced that “the owners get involved in the program, could have benefits«.

The central axis of the project is based on the fact that «The state intervene directly in the prices and many tenants have the possibility of accessing with room to project themselves”, concluded Prior.

Rental Law: the three points that the real estate market questions

For Federico Prior, there are three central points within the Rental Law, which the real estate market that does not forgive and will seek to modify.

– The three-year term: they want it to be shorter, to renew earlier without a reference price.

– The annual adjustment: before they were cumulative semi-annual increases.

– Registration in AFIP: it is essential to know who owns the property and launders money movements.

