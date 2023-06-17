Is it true that “Tang Bohu spots autumn fragrance”? (middle) (picture) Zhou Xingchi | Tang Yin | The Wind and Cloud | Yue Qingchen

Left: “Tang Bohu Statue” painted by Zhang Ling of the Ming Dynasty Right: “Picture of King Shu Palace’s Actors” painted by Tang Yin, collected by the Palace Museum, Beijing

In the previous article, we talked about the historically trueTang Bohu. Although he is talented, he once called himself “the number one romantic talent in the south of the Yangtze River”, but the “wind” here refers to the traditional sense of “appearance and character that makes people yearn for intoxication”, not the sexual affairs between men and women. . He married three wives and concubines successively in his life, but it was because the first wife died of illness early and the second ran away, so he married the third one.And among these, there is noQiuxiang。

In history, “Qiuxiang” actually existed. It’s just that she is not the “handmaid of the eunuch” in the story “Tang Bohu Spots the Autumn Fragrance”. According to research on three episodes of Meng Sen’s (1869-1938) “Heart History Series”, her real name is Lin Nuer, her style name is Jinlan, and her nickname is Qiuxiang. She was a famous prostitute in Jinling during the Chenghua period of the Ming Dynasty. It is said that she was “the most charming and charming for a while”, but her real age is actually 20 years older than Tang Yin, so it is very difficult for a love story between the two to happen in reality.

So, why is the romantic affair of “Tang Bohu Spotting Autumn Fragrance” widely circulated by everyone? Is the movie fictional? Or when did it take shape? Let’s find out with everyone below.

The prototype of the story: “Lee Taibai Matching Money”

The main story of “Tang Bohu Spotting Autumn Fragrance” is “the talented man fell in love with the beautiful woman at first sight, and the beautiful woman left a smile as a token. In order to pursue the beautiful woman, the talented man did not hesitate to work in the other party’s house incognito. Although there was firm opposition from the parents, But in the end, as the identity of the gifted scholar was revealed, he also succeeded in embracing the beauty.”

And such a story prototype actually appeared very early. It can be traced back to before Tang Bohu, that is, the drama “Li Taibai Matches Money” by Qiao Ji in the Yuan Dynasty.

“The Story of Money” tells the story between Han Hong, a poet of the Tang Dynasty, and Liu Meier, the daughter of Jing Zhaoyin and Wang Fu’s daughter. On March 3rd, Xiushou Festival, men and women go to the banks of Jiulong Pool to enjoy flowers. At this time, Han Hong and Liu Meier bumped into each other, and they fell in love at first sight. Before parting, Liu Meier left the fifty Wen Kaiyuan Tongbao coin bestowed by the emperor on her father as a token with Han Hong. Later, Han Hong hid his name and went to the deep house of Wang’s family, and revealed his identity through his friend He Zhizhang, and became a Mr. Menguan, teaching the son of Wang Fuyin to read. Although Wang Fuyin appreciated Han Hong’s talent, he later found out that the fifty Wen Kaiyuan Tongbao money that the emperor had bestowed on the Wang family was actually on Han Hong, and was so angry that he wanted to hang him up and beat him. After being persuaded by Li Bai as a matchmaker, Han Hong and Liu Meier finally got married.

This kind of story was transformed in the middle and late Ming Dynasty, about a few decades after Tang Bohu’s death, in the hands of the famous collector Xiang Yuanbian (1525-1590) in the Ming Dynasty, especially the beautiful woman’s “smile” as a token , and replaced the protagonists with Tang Bohu and Qiuxiang.

Tang Bohu and Qiuxiang

During the Jiajing period of the Ming Dynasty, the story between Tang Bohu and Qiuxiang appeared in the notes “Jiaochuang Miscellaneous Records” written by Xiang Yuanbian from Jiaxing. Although the length is short and the story is brief, the basic framework has already been formed:

After Tang Ziwei was released, he saw a painted boat in Jinchang, full of jewels and emeralds, and a girl inside, who was charming and charming, smiling and caring for himself. Nai Yi took it lightly, bought the stern of a small boat, and when he arrived in Wuxing, he knew that he was a certain official’s family, and he passed by his door every day, begging for help. The master stayed as the servant of the second son, and everything was done first, and the master loved him very much. But the two sons refused, saying: “The servant girl in the room is only what you want.” The one who chooses all over the place and gets the autumn fragrance is what Jin Chang saw. The second son loves his parents and his wife. On the eve of the marriage, the girl said that the son was afraid of the sun: “Isn’t the king what you saw in Jinchang?” She said: “Yes.” Said: “You are also a gentleman, why are you so humble?” Said: “You used to take care of me, and you can’t forget your love.” Said: “I used to see all the young people holding the king out of the plain fan to ask for calligraphy and painting. You are an extraordinary scholar, just smile at your ears.” Zi Wei said: “What kind of woman knows a famous person in the dust?” Yixiang is very happy. No matter where you live, there are distinguished guests passing by the door. The master makes the son afraid of the guests, and the guests are in the banquet, constantly watching the son in fear. The guest said privately: “How does your appearance look like Tang Ziwei?” Ziwei said: “Of course, I am in love with the lady of the master’s house. That’s why I came here.” The guest said to the master, the master was horrified, and sat down at the guest table to have a good time. Tomorrow, I will order a hundred gold clothes and send my maidservants back to Wuzhong.

“Ziwei” is another word for Tang Yin. The story roughly tells that Tang Yin came to Jinchang, Suzhou, after he was deprived of fame because of his involvement in the imperial examination. A beautiful woman was sitting, looking back at herself and smiling. This merciless smile made Tang Yin not hesitate to hide his identity, changed his normal clothes, bought a small boat and followed the cruise ship, and came to Wuxing, Zhejiang, knowing that he was from an official family. So he pretended to be down and out, and “served books” for the master’s two sons, that is, to help them copy books. As a result, I copied it and even helped the two sons write articles, which made them like it very much. Later, Tang Yin excused that he wanted to marry a wife, so he had to leave and go home. In order to keep him, his sons asked him to choose the servant girl in the mansion as his wife. So Tang Bohu was able to marry Qiuxiang smoothly, and after getting married, Tang Bohu expressed his touch at Qiuxiang’s smile at that time, which was a proof of his talent and bosom friend. Later, Tang Bohu’s real identity was recognized through the guests, which surprised the host very much, and the guests and the host enjoyed themselves for a while. Wang Fuyin then prepared a grand dowry and asked Qiu Xiang to bring Tang Bohu back to Wuzhong.

The story here in “Biaochuang Miscellaneous Records” contains three main plots: chasing a boat with a smile, selling oneself as a child, and ordering a maidservant to be a wife (that is, “ordering autumn fragrance”). This became the plot structure that has been used ever since.

From one smile to three smiles

According to research, the story of “Dian Qiuxiang” has two series of “Three Smiles” and “One Smile” successively or at the same time. In addition to the same origin of skills, the two have differences in character image, plot structure, theme connotation and other aspects.

The “Yi Xiao” series was popular in the late Ming and early Qing Dynasties, produced by literati and refined scholars, and spread among refined celebrities. Such as Feng Menglong, Meng Chengshun, Zhuo Renyue, Zhu Suchen and so on. Although they sink into the market, they are famous for their talents. Therefore, the story has more admiration and sympathy for Tang Bohu himself, and even sighs with his life experience, which also expresses their desire for bosom friends.

The “Three Smiles” series flourished in the middle of the Qing Dynasty and became popular in storytelling circles. It is mainly sung by unknown book talents, such as Wu Yuchang, Cao Chunjiang and so on. They paid more attention to Tang Bohu’s pursuit of women, and also highlighted Tang Bohu’s funny side, which was warmly welcomed by the public.

“Smile” Belonging to Literati and Elegant Scholars

The source of the “Yi Xiao” series is the “Jiao Chuang Miscellaneous Records” mentioned above, and there is another Zhou Xuanwei’s “Jinglin Miscellaneous Notes” of a similar age. It is difficult to determine who came first. At the end of Ming Dynasty, in the hands of literary master Feng Menglong, the story was perfected and matured. In Feng Menglong’s “Tang Jieyuan Yixiao Marriage” in the 26th volume of the novel “Jingshitongyan”, the familiar “Huafu” and the name “Hua’an” used by Tang Bohu when he was a schoolboy in the mansion appeared.

The “Three Smiles” of the general public

The “Three Smiles” series was written by Wu Yuchang during the Jiaqing period of the Qing Dynasty, “Three Smiles New Edition”, a Tanci book in endorsement style. He was the first to delete, edit and rewrite this story into a mature script for the stage. Unlike “One Smile” which laughs at “appreciating talent”, the “Three Smiles” series of stories arrange various reasons for laughing, most of which come from Tang Bohu’s funny performance. Take “Three Smiles New Edition” as an example, Qiuxiang’s first laugh is because Tang Bohu behaves funny; the second laugh is that Qiuxiang accidentally poured water on Tang Bohu and apologizes; the third laugh is that Qiuxiang thinks Tang Bohu looks stupid Yes, tease him and smile.

We can see that from “One Smile” to “Three Smiles”, the story of “Tang Bohu Spotting Autumn Fragrance” has gradually moved from the book case hall of literati and refined scholars to the market place belonging to the public, and the image and meaning of “Liquid Talented Scholar” It is also gradually secularized and civilianized.

The above is the origin of the traditional story of “Tang Bohu spotting autumn fragrance”. We found that this storyline has little to do with the “real Tang Bohu in history”. Taking him as the protagonist of the story is often just borrowing the image of Tang Bohu as a “talented man”, so such stories have actually been replaced by different protagonists, such as Han Hong (“Li Taibai Matching Money”), Chen Xuanchao (” Ear talk”) et al. Of course, the story of Tang Bohu is the most widely circulated, and this in itself also reflects Tang Bohu’s status in people’s minds.

The Tang Bohu in it can be said to be a character who can be appreciated by both refined and popular. The literati sympathized with Tang Yin’s down-and-out experience, and sought a bosom friend for him in literature, which in itself also embodies their own desires; the public endowed Tang Yin with more humor and wit, and liked to taste his image. All kinds of witty and funny performances. And the gifted man and the beautiful woman get married in the end, which has always been a popular drama motif.

After sorting out the circulation process of “Tang Bohu Dian Qiuxiang” in ancient society above, let us go further in the next article and continue to discuss with you “Tang Bohu Dian Qiuxiang” in “modern times”, and what changes have taken place!

(to be continued)

