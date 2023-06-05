Home » Is Leo Messi closer to Barcelona? The word of his father, Jorge Messi
Is Leo Messi closer to Barcelona? The word of his father, Jorge Messi

Jorge Messi met this Monday with the president of Barcelona, ​​Joan Laporta, and although he did not want to speak, he said a lot.

Leo’s father and representative was approached by the press after leaving the meeting with the culé leader and to his “I don’t know anything yet” he added a categorical “yes” when asked if he trusts that his son can return to the club in the one that shone

The return of the star from Rosario to Barcelona is an increasingly concrete possibility since Leo finished his cycle at Paris Saint German over the weekend, although the Saudi press is also confident that the captain of the world champion Argentine team will land on land arabs.

“We have spoken but nothing concrete,” Jorge Messi said in passing at the insistence of the press.

What does it depend on? “We’ll see,” she replied.

Messi and Neymar facing the PSG fans

Of course, when they asked him if they will be able to know something shortly, Messi said yes.

“We have to talk about lots of things,” he warned, but at the same time confirmed that the Spanish League approved the financial viability plan so that Barcelona can hire his son again. “He is ok”, he assured about it.

Do you trust that you can return? they asked him. And her answer excited everyone: “Yes.”

