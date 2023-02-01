Sep 2, 2021
In this outtake from episode 113, Thomas asks writer and editor
Joshua Hren whether the turn to realism in modern fiction, a
historical anomaly, is also a problem from a religious and
philosophical point of view.
Episode 113, Can a Novelist “Create” a Saint?
https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/113-can-novelist-create-saint-joshua-hren/
