Is Teresa Teng's appearance on the Beijing Spring Festival Gala a blessing? Or a curse?

Is Teresa Teng's appearance on the Beijing Spring Festival Gala a blessing? Or a curse?

Beijing time:2023-01-27 08:32

[NTD Times, Beijing time, January 27, 2023]During the raging epidemic, the CCP held the CCTV Spring Festival Gala despite the rising opposition from the Chinese people. In addition to revealing P pictures of the audience’s emoticons and embarrassing plagiarized songs, the Beijing Spring Festival Gala also virtualized the Chinese music scene Anti-Communist superstar Teresa Teng took the stage to sing.

Wherever there are Chinese, there is Teresa Teng’s singing, and there is also a jingle in China, “Listen to the old Deng (Deng Xiaoping) during the day, and listen to the little Deng (Teng Lijun) at night”, which is enough to prove Teresa Teng’s influence in the Chinese society.

Teresa Teng was anti-communist all her life and had never performed on the Chinese stage under the CCP system. She once said: “If I go to mainland (China) to sing, then the day I sing in mainland (China) will be our The day when the Three People’s Principles were implemented in mainland (China)”.

The Beijing Spring Festival Gala invites Teresa Teng to perform in China. Is it a blessing to praise the CCP? Or a curse?

Teresa Teng was virtually performed on the Beijing Spring Festival Gala. (Image: YouTube video screenshot)

