Original title: Is there anything more versatile than leather clothes for autumn and winter retro wear? Wearing it like this is so handsome!

Author: The trend is in stock

In this long autumn, the stars put on leather jackets early. From early autumn to the beginning of winter, a leather jacket can cover any occasion. The leather jackets of Wang Hedi and Li Xian are also too handsome.Korean girl groupswear leatherPlay with flowers?Come and learn from it!

Wang Hedi’s recent leather outfits, black leather jackets and motorcycles are too well suited! He is wearing the French fashion brand Etudes 2022 autumn and winter leather jacket and leather pants suit with black Tee, Arket Chelsea boots, SCORPION black scorpion helmet and pro biker riding gloves, riding Kawasaki Ninja400, He Di is a bit too handsome!

The tough guy wears a leather jacket. Li Xian, who recently shaved his head, took a promotional photo for Prada. The fur-collar leather jacket emphasizes wide shoulders to show a superior head-to-shoulder ratio. The white vest with a small Logo outlines the muscles more, and the Prada triangle bag is used as an accessory. It’s also very unique, and this body is too handsome!

Recently, the weather has rebounded to 25 degrees +. A leather vest is not only practical but also adds the taste of a rock star. IXFORM member Sun Yihang is wearing MO&Co. The KARL LAGERFELD Logo white Tee inside is wild and youthful.

Wang Hedi’s good friend Huang Minghao is wearing a leather jacket in the new song MV. The Louis Vuitton gray leather jacket is matched with sports shorts of the same color, and the DAMIER SPREAD long-sleeved shirt is worn inside. The leather jacket can also be worn with a quirky youthful feeling!

South Korean actor Cha Eun-woo is wearing a Sandro khaki leather jacket with a floral shirt of the same brand. The cuffs of the floral shirt are stacked as a point, and it is just right with ripped jeans!

Jiang Shuying’s recent leather outfits, she is wearing a Celine brown leather jacket with an American denim brand Frame zipper collar striped sweater, similar to the design, many brands have launched a single product this year;Fold up the hem of the sweater and pair it with SMFK white wide-leg sweatpants and Celine loafers for the autumn sun!

BLACKPINK ROSÉ wore a leather jacket for a fashion shoot. She wore a John Varvatos Syd Barrett photo Tee, a British brand Allsaints leather jacket, leggings and a Gianvito Rossi strappy stiletto, tiger print pads and strong eye makeup. A wild vibe!

Korean girl group (G) I-DLE member Zhao Meiyan wears leather clothes. She wears a short rivet leather jacket from the cutting-edge Korean brand OFOTD, a navel-high white shirt, and a high-waisted leather pleated skirt. Favorite brand Dolls Kill platform boots, wearing PROJEKT PRODUKT sunglasses, carrying a Balenciaga bag, the female president is handsome and crying!

Red Velvet member JOY is wearing a short leather jacket from the Korean independent designer brand Recto for work in the recording of “Animal Farm”. She wears the same navel-high white shirt as Ms. Mian, and wears a subculture brand NOT KNOWING bunch on the lower body. Overalls, wearing Tod’s loafers, a very energetic and capable Korean drama heroine!

Red Velvet member JOY wears another set of leather jackets. She is wearing a leather jacket from the Korean fashion brand The Open Product. The short loose version makes the upper body look round and round. It looks very cute with JOY’s clip-on curly hair. The slippers also look very comfortable, and they are a different kind of relaxed and cute leather outfit!

IU Li Zhien’s recent airport outfit, a little girl’s leather outfit template, she is wearing a Y/PROJECT loose leather jacket with a blue Oversized shirt inside, with multi-pocket wide-leg overalls, a fresh, sweet and cool outfit!