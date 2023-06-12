Is there cell phone addiction?

In the last decades, the development of smart phones and its worldwide popularity have changed the landscape of communication and information, reshaping the interests, values, and desires of many users. smartphones they have become an essential part of people’s daily life in the social, educational or work fields. In addition, they are the main tool to access the internet, above tablets and computers.

It is not surprising. The smartphones can bring numerous gratifications related to communication, entertainment, information search, time management, coping strategies or maintenance of social identity, among others. However, some people get so attached to their devices that they experience separation anxiety when they aren’t handy. And that leads them to wonder if they are addicted to their mobile phone.

Does smartphone addiction exist?

They are? Does smartphone addiction exist? At the scientific level there is no absolute consensus to answer this question. But if it comes to giving a short answer, it should be no.

smartphone addiction It is not contemplated at the moment in any of the international diagnostic manuals. In contrast, the term “problem use of smartphone” is making its way in the scientific and professional fields.

There are several factors that make it difficult to consider maladaptive smartphone use as an addiction. On the one hand, and unlike recognized addictions, the available evidence has not been able to unequivocally associate the misuse of these devices with serious or very serious psychological and physical consequences.

For another, the smartphone must be differentiated as the object of the use made of it, including access to potentially addictive content such as online gaming or adult content, among others.

From this perspective, a dose-response relationship between the use of smartphones and related problems for the individual does not seem to be sustained. So, a person can constantly use their phone as a work tool and not have a behavior problem.

On the contrary, someone else could use it for less time and still suffer negative consequences for doing it in a maladaptive way. In short, the amount of time invested in its use may be relevant but, in no case, define a problem.

When separating from the cell phone irritates us

Avoiding the term addiction does not rule out the problematic use of these devices.

How is it detected? The appearance of interpersonal, work or academic problems (significant functional impairment) gives a clue. But it is also cause for alert to have the device constantly on the head (prominence), the need to spend more and more time connected (tolerance), the feeling of discomfort and/or irritability when separating from the phone (abstinence), as well as the desire unrestrained by its use (loss of control).

What is really worrying is that it does not stop there: the problematic use of these devices can lead to health problems. Among them, a higher incidence of accidents (falls, collisions, etc.), certain mental health problems (anxiety, depression, loss of self-control, dysfunctional impulsiveness and social anxiety), musculoskeletal problems (carpal tunnel syndrome and cervical disorders), visual problems, loss of sleep quality and a higher incidence of unhealthy lifestyles (smoking and sedentary lifestyle).

How many people are affected by problematic smartphone use?

Till the date, the problem has been studied mainly in young populations, because they are considered to be at higher risk. It is difficult to establish an exact and reliable general figure due to the cultural, economic and geographical diversity of the different populations studied, in addition to the different methodologies used to detect the problem.

A recent investigation that compiles 41 previous studies from around the world has reported a 23.3% average prevalence of problematic smartphone use in adolescents and young adults. In Spain, a study on the adolescent population published in 2019 identified higher numbers of problematic users (41.9%).

In any case, beyond exact figures, an upward trend seems to be guessed in the near future.

In principle, there is a greater tendency to non-adaptive use of telephones among the most impulsive young people, with low self-esteem, a tendency to loneliness, high perceived stress, difficulty regulating their emotions, and perfectionists (with high doubts about actions and high expectations of parents). And as with other behaviors, there also seems to be a parent-child bond, or what is the same, it appears more frequently in the children of very strict parents.

Use the cell phone without abusing

Then what do we do? Smartphones have become an almost indispensable part of daily life, facilitating work, education or entertainment. However, its problematic use shares some characteristics with substance abuse and is related to behavioral problems and physical and mental health symptoms.

In addition, the versatility, privacy and speed of use of these devices facilitate access to certain risk behaviors and their permanence.

For all these reasons, it is important that smartphone users not only enjoy the advantages offered by these devices, but also consider their eventual negative consequences. In this context, it would be necessary to educate in the responsible use of the smartphone, both at home and outside of it, putting public health policies in place.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.




