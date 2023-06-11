Is there really a future for internal combustion engines? Here’s how the technicians respond

MILAN – The future of internal combustion engines for cars is back at center stage. In a meeting organized by the Energy Department of the Milan Polytechnic, green hydrogen (the one produced from renewable energies), synthetic fuels and biofuels used in engines with connecting rods and pistons emerged as possible protagonists of the energy future on four wheels, together to the growing electrification of traction systems.

This is what the engine of the future powered by e-fuel will look like. Enter hydrogen by Fabio Earrings

March 25, 2023



Christian Schultze, director research and operation of Mazda Europe, pointed to e-fuels as an important element of the decarbonisation strategy of the brand in Europe: “We are strongly committed to the electrification of our range and in the coming years we will constantly introduce new battery electric models and plug-in hybrids. But we are also convinced that zero-emission synthetic fuels, used in internal combustion engines, can make an important contribution to decarbonisation”.







In addition to Mazda, the round table organized by the Milan Polytechnic was attended by Ferrari, Lamborghini, Eni and the two companies specialized in the development of engines Punch Torino and Ngv. The initial presentations by professors Davide Bonalumi, Gianluca D’Errico and Stefano Campanari from the Polytechnic gave an overview of the potential of internal combustion engines powered by climate-neutral fuels.

The challenge Biofuels, so they can catch up on e-fuels by Diego Longhin

15 Maggio 2023





The analysis of emissions over the entire life cycle, the technical feasibility of engines (even pure hydrogen), the possible role of hydrogen in the construction of an entire energy system based on renewable sources show, according to the professors of the Milan Polytechnic , as well as cars with internal combustion engines, as well as those with electric traction, can find their place in a strategy to eliminate carbon dioxide emissions of fossil origin.

“Synthetic fuels have the great advantage that they can also be used in current cars – continues Schultze of Mazda – and this has enormous value for the real reduction of CO2 emissions, because in the next decades millions of cars with Furthermore, the plug-in hybrid models that we will launch in the next few years, which will presumably be used in the city by recharging the battery, could eliminate their emissions even when traveling and in the absence of a recharging infrastructure if powered by e-fuel”.

Here’s how we’re going to use e-fuels. The solution from Bosch technicians by Fabio Earrings

March 31, 2023





Christian Schultze of Mazda, Massimo Medda of Ferrari and Angelo Camerini of Lamborghini have confirmed that the synthetic fuels placed on the market, for which there is not yet true standardization, must in their opinion have such characteristics as to be able to be used in all engines , including those of cars already on the road.