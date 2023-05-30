Is there unemployment for the “Not One Less”?

This Saturday 3 of June will commemorate a new “Not one less”the national day of struggle called by women, trans and the LGTBQ+ collective to demand the cessation of gender violence y make femicides and transfemicides visiblethat have been increasing in recent years.

news news–summary news–55-81″>

This year, calls will be made throughout the country that were finishing definingthrough the feminist assemblies that take place at the national level with different slogans and militant actions. Among the demands, highlighted «feminist judicial reform» and «dignified housing».

Not one less: Is there a strike this June 3?

In this opportunity, June 3, the day of commemoration of “Ni Una Menos”, will fall on Saturday. For that reason, It is estimated that there will be no call for work stoppages.

Anyway, the assemblies of each city were convened in the last days to finish deciding the activities planned in each one of them.

The proposals ranged from mobilizations to cultural activitiesin different Public spaces.

June 3: what does “Not One Less” mean

The movement “Ni Una Menos” was born on June 3, 2015in a general cry for the pain of femicides and transfemicides that do not stop multiplying. This massive call, at the national level, exploded before the story of the femicide of Chiara Páeza teenager of 14 years she was pregnant and was murdered in the town of Rufino (Santa Fe) with utter cruelty.

From the official site of the call, they indicate that every June 3 «we open in the public squares an immense space of open-air hospitality for all the people who want to say: Enough! Enough of inequality. Enough of disciplining ourselves through violence. Enough of turning our bodies into things. Enough of being considered property of others. Just shut us up. Enough of becoming criminals for wanting to decide over our bodies, for wanting to choose when to have children, how many and with whom.

«Together we generate the visibility and hierarchy of the problem of sexist violence and the empowerment of feminist collectives. We all know what is being talked about when Ni Una Menos is said and the weight of social condemnation falls more and more on the aggressors» they indicated.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



