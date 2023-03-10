The Talleres coach, Javier Gandolfi, will define in practice this Friday morning the team that next Saturday, at 7:15 p.m., will visit Defensa y Justicia, the leader of the Professional League, in Florencio Varela for the seventh date of the tournament, with the refereeing of Fernando Rapallini

The main unknown that “Cobija” must clear up is who will occupy the left side, after the expulsion of Juan Carlos Portillo in the loss last weekend against Vélez, 2-1, at Kempes, and the injury suffered in that game by Chilean Vicente Fernandez.

He will be ready to add minutes again, a natural player for that position, Lucas Suárez, who last night played for the albiazul reserve against Halcón, in the Boutique, to recover the rhythm of the game. But the Rio Cuartense side did it as a center back, the role in which he had been performing before he injured a rib in the preseason, two months ago, for which it is presumed that the DT would be inclined to place Julio Buffarini on the left, a role it has already played.

But another question to be clarified is if the albiazul DT persists in supporting Ramón Sosa in the extreme right of the middle, who declined in his performance in the last two dates, or if he decides that Diego Valores return to ownership in replacement of the Paraguayan, something that cannot be ruled out. Gandolfi was carefully observing both of them in the practices of the week and will decide today if it is convenient to do that variant. The Colombian right winger has not yet been a starter so far in the tournament

A probable albiazul formation, subject to what may happen in today’s morning practice, after which the trip by air to Buenos Aires will come, would be with Guido Herrera; Gastón Benavídez, Matías Catalán, Juan Gabriel Rodríguez and Buffarini or Suárez; Sosa or Valoyes, Rodrigo Garro and Francisco Pizzini; Michael Santos.

