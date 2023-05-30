Is Yinger pregnant? Is Yinger pregnant with a boy or a girl?_新广网

guide Hello everyone, Kobayashi will explain to you. About whether Yinger is pregnant? Yinger is pregnant with a boy or a girl. Many people don’t know this yet. Let’s take a look now! 1. Welcoming a child…

Hello everyone, Kobayashi will explain to you. About whether Yinger is pregnant? Yinger is pregnant with a boy or a girl. Many people don’t know this yet. Let’s take a look now!

1. Is Yinger pregnant? There are so many happy events around Tanabata! Yinger and Fu Xinbo have also been officially released, and netizens have sent blessings one after another. In fact, the two have been passed on for a long time, but they were denied by themselves. How could they admit it now?

2. Fu Xinbo Yinger has been a bit high-profile in recent months. In July this year, she was photographed shopping with her fingers clasped together, and the two talked and laughed along the way. The two ignored the eyes of people around them at all, and had no intention of hiding their relationship. However, one detail shows that Yinger is dressed loosely and casually.

3. Fu Xinbo is also very careful to help his girlfriend. In June this year, Fu Xinbo and Yinger appeared at the airport together, a black and white peaked cap was particularly eye-catching. Yinger is still wearing loose suspenders, looking particularly conservative. Even when photographed, they looked calm.

4. Don’t be secretive like other stars whose relationship has been exposed.

5. Last month, I received news from fans that Yinger was pregnant. Because of her pregnancy, she had to quit the TV series “Autumn Cicada” starring Allen in order to have a better rest. The first trailer of the show was just released in early July, and Yinger also forwarded it on Weibo.

6. There is no update message since then.

7. According to fans who have been to the crew, the crew has changed the heroine. For this reason, this magazine specifically sought confirmation from the crew and Yinger’s agency, but as of press time, we have not received any reply from them.

8. Is it another marriage relationship? I believe the truth will be revealed soon.

9. Yinger Fu Xinbo’s love affair was made public. Yinger and his wife met on the celebrity love reality show “If You Love”. They were once told that they were fake and true. Now finally admit it! Today (August 24th) at 13:14 pm, Fu Xinbo finally admitted their relationship on Weibo.

10. Accidentally, Aite mistook Ying’er’s Weibo ID, and the well-known couple who talked about their off-site romance finally made it public!

11. On August 24, Fu Xinbo wrote on Weibo to express his love: I gave us my time, and I gave myself to you, announcing love. The two have cooperated many times in TV dramas and variety shows such as “Gu Jian Qi Tan II”, and forged a deep friendship through many cooperations.

12. Later, Ying’er forwarded it to Fu Xinbo Weibo and wrote: It’s nice to have you.

13. In fact, the sweetness of Fu Xinbo and Yinger is obvious to all. They were photographed in the same frame many times, and their romance spread like wildfire. The interaction when participating in “If Love” made netizens envious.

14. Yinger also wrote: Companionship is the longest confession, I hope I can always be by your side. Fu Xinbo also took a photo with Yinger bungee jumping and said: This is the bravest thing I have ever done, because of you.

15. On the day of Fu Xinbo’s birthday, Ying’er was not afraid of rumors, and generously took photos of Fu Xinbo’s birthday with her friends. In the photo, Ying’er is leaning against Fu Xinbo, the two are intimate and smiling.

16. This time the two publicly confessed their relationship on Weibo. Netizens said: Baozi and Yinger are finally together, and some netizens said: I ate the dog food of the Xinying couple! Really sweet to announce just before Valentine’s Day.

17. Yinger’s latest news Yinger and Fu Xinbo attended the event together. This is the first time they have been in the same frame since they announced their relationship. They showed great love, hugged, cared, and touched their faces on the spot. Sprinkle dog food in a fancy way, making the scene sweet enough to be off the charts!

