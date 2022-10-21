Original title: “iScreaM”‘s 18th single aespa “Girls” Remix is ​​publicly produced by BRLLNT Minit!

iScreaM Vol.18 – Girls Remixes sound source cover image

Sohu Korean Entertainment News “Metaverse group” aespa’s “Girls” remix single was released today (21st).

The 18th single “iScreaM Vol.18: Girls Remixes” of the “iScreaM” project was released today at 12:00 noon (Beijing time) through major domestic and foreign music websites such as QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, etc., and won the 2019 BRLLNT, a Grammy-nominated for Best Rap/Singing Performance and certified talent, DJ BRLLNT, and DJ Minit, known for his work with many hip-hop musicians, are involved in the remix.

iScreaM Vol.18 – Girls Remixes BRLLNT, Minit Pictures

The BRLLNT remix of “Girls” is a Breakbeat-based song with both Jungle and Boom Bap hip-hop vibes, and the dynamic bass and percussion section brings the Groove to make listeners sway their bodies involuntarily.

The Minit version of “Girls” is a mid-tempo Bass Music genre song that cleverly combines hard rock-inspired vocals and strong bass Synth, while using a fast-paced aggressive guitar riff to maximize the intensity of the original song change.

In addition, at the same time as the sound source, the BRLLNT version MV of “Girls” was released on the YouTube SMTOWN channel, and the “Girls” Minit version Visualizer video was released on the YouTube ScreaM Records channel. Enjoy this remix even more abundantly.

In addition, 'iScreaM', as a remix sound source release project of SM Entertainment's EDM label ScreaM Records, is dedicated to releasing a remix single that reinterprets the songs of SM Entertainment's artists, and has attracted high attention.

