hello everyone!

My name is Rintaro Hinotsu.

Pollen is really bad these days,,

Conversation at the shooting site always starts with the topic of hay fever.smile

I think that March will end really early when this time comes every year.

Every day I am annoyed by such pollen,

I went on a trip the other day!

The location is Ishigaki Island!

Ishigaki Island was very warm, and even when down jackets and coats were essential in Tokyo, I was able to wear short sleeves and long T-shirts. Even a little movement made me break out in a sweat, but the locals still said it was cold in the middle of winter.smile

Anyway, I ate rice on Ishigaki Island!

Tuna and Ishigaki beef! I ate sata andagi every day!

While feeling the happiness of eating, my stomach is getting bigger, and even after returning home, I’m in trouble because I can’t stop eating.

We also did some snorkeling. Snorkeling is an activity where you put on goggles and lightly dive into the sea to see fish and coral.

It was the best scenery in the sea that I have only seen in books and movies. There were many fish and sea snakes, and it was a lot of fun to swim with them. Just looking at the beautiful light blue sea was soothing, and I want to go again when I’m tired!

At night, we had a barbecue and stargazing!

It was the night sky with the most stars I have ever seen. If the weather is good, you can even see the Milky Way!

It was a wonderful place that I would like to visit again during my vacation!

Next time, I want to go to the opposite Hokkaido!

see you!

