The Perpetuum Mobile Ereb Altor and Islands keeps turning happily. It’s currently the turn of the Doom faction again, and they really want to know. The Swedish epic writers do their best to avoid stepping on the creative side and say they have something to say. “Anesidora” Heralds mythologically inspired intensity that wants to collide with soaring melodies – reads boldly, actually works beautifully.

“The Song Of The Whales” opens tentatively and yet firmly, as it should be for the Swedes. For Isole, the riff is almost feverish, without striking over imaginary strands. Special attention is paid to Daniel Brynste, who sings better than ever, provides tremendous intensity and yet skilfully directs the leisurely events. Between melodic sublimity and restlessness, which surprises with wild heaviness in the second half, a pulverizing high-flyer emerges. Ereb Altor unexpectedly shimmers through in the build-up to the final part, but that doesn’t bother at all – a successful crossover that sticks in your head.

On the other hand, “In Abundance” hints at corners and edges at the beginning. Short growl passages with a slight sludge touch actually stand out from the sublime Doom track. That reminds you a bit of Ahab, which is really not the worst reference. Overall, however, the Swedes tailor a wonderfully majestic concept, which in the final “Vanity” quotes the great Nordic Doom veterans and kneels deeper than ever into melodic epic. Beguiling melody creates touching moments, although a slight abyss always seems to resonate.

Despite all the leisurely grandeur, this three-quarters of an hour actually flies by, however that can work. From time to time Isole orient themselves to their other location, then they try again more melody and epic than ever. In the best sense, “Anesidora” is an album of extremes, which at the same time continues the melodic doom thread and crosses the complete routine of the Swedes with audible joy of playing. Even after all these years – more than 30 since the first version under the old name – Isole wrest fresh facets from their sound without completely turning away from their roots. And that can go on like this forever.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: 03/10/2023

Available through: Hammerheart Records (SPV)

Website: forevermore.se

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Isoleofficial

