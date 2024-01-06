Home » Isn’t this croissant too big?[稲井孝太朗ブログ]
Entertainment

Isn’t this croissant too big?[稲井孝太朗ブログ]

by admin
Isn’t this croissant too big?[稲井孝太朗ブログ]

After the American travel blog, next is the Korean blog.

It’s been a strong two months globally with America in October and South Korea in November.

When I visited Korea for the first time, I thought the food was delicious! That’s what it means. That’s all.

Seolleongtang, tteokbokki, pancakes, samgyeopsal…the authentic flavors were all different.

And in Korea, there are stylish cafes everywhere, which is amazing. Among them, I wanted to try a croissant at a cafe called “OUVERT” so I went there.

It’s a croissant, but isn’t it too big?
I couldn’t eat it all, so I took it home.

If you have a chance to go to Korea, please do!

My last blog of the year ended up being about croissants. . .

I hope I can travel again next year.

Happy new year everyone!

See also  2022 Ultraman Anniversary Celebrations Announced Ultraman "Dekai" Stunning Debut_The First Generation and_Terry_ Drama

You may also like

How to create a harmonious space?

2024 Film and Television Trends: Recovery and Revival...

COMPLETELY RENOVATED HOME-like APARTMENT

Desirée Lowry Defies Freezing Temperatures with Swimsuit Photo...

Healthy Caesar Salad – super easy recipe to...

see how to prepare the dish – Panelaterapia

2024 Astrological Predictions for Leo and Capricorn: Prosperity...

EXO-CBX Announces New Start with Independent Brand I&B100

Sky Airline starts new flights in Salvador and...

Abin expresses unconditional commitment to democracy

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy