Isn’t this croissant too big?[稲井孝太朗ブログ]

After the American travel blog, next is the Korean blog.

It’s been a strong two months globally with America in October and South Korea in November.

When I visited Korea for the first time, I thought the food was delicious! That’s what it means. That’s all.

Seolleongtang, tteokbokki, pancakes, samgyeopsal…the authentic flavors were all different.

And in Korea, there are stylish cafes everywhere, which is amazing. Among them, I wanted to try a croissant at a cafe called “OUVERT” so I went there.

It’s a croissant, but isn’t it too big?

I couldn’t eat it all, so I took it home.

If you have a chance to go to Korea, please do!

My last blog of the year ended up being about croissants. . .

I hope I can travel again next year.

Happy new year everyone!

