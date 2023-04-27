ISOVOX Go Portable Singing Box Lets You Sing Wherever You Go- midifan: We focus on computer music

ISOVOX’s ISOVOX Go is an ultra-portable vocal box that enables studio vocal recording on the go and fits in a carry-on bag.

Based on the RT60 measurement (measuring the time it takes for the sound pressure level to decrease by 60 dB after the sound source has ceased), ISOVOX Go was measured against a normal reflective filter and foam balls – ISOVOX Go was better at eliminating room sound than reflective filters Three times as effective as a microphone foam ball. Even better, effects like this take recordings to another level – no surprise, since the acoustics involved also have a lot to do with the success of the ISOVOX 2’s “sibling”. Effective room attenuation is clearly its purpose when it comes to voice recording, and the new materials incorporated into the ISOVOX Go’s ultra-portable design produce a dry, sharp, clean sound with a smooth frequency response. It’s worth noting, though, that ISOVOX Go and ISOVOX 2 will coexist; after all, ISOVOX Go is primarily designed to improve voice recording acoustics, not as a solution for practicing vocals at home or outside without disturbing neighbors, so users will be mindful There will be differences in sound characteristics and overall isolation compared to ISOVOX 2.

As an ultra-portable vocal box—including floor stand, mic boom, two M16 nuts, LED light, and owner’s manual—and because it’s foldable (and small enough to fit in most carry-ons), the ISOVOX Go can Put in a carry bag (included). It also comes with a gift card for free in exchange for ISOPLUG Go, a plug-in for Mac and PC designed as a radio button with powerful audio processing tools such as de-ess, dynamics, tuning and reverb , allowing users to further enhance their recordings.

ISOVOX Go is available worldwide for a suggested retail price of $749.00 / €699.00 directly from ISOVOX’s online store: https://isovoxbooth.com/product/isovox-go/

Watch the introductory video of ISOVOX Go:

For more in-depth information on ISOVOX Go, please visit its dedicated webpage:

https://isovoxbooth.com/isovox-go/

