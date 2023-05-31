Israeli attack in eastern Lebanon kills 5 Palestinian fighters

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Five fighters were killed and 10 others wounded in an Israeli airstrike on positions of a Syrian-backed Palestinian group in eastern Lebanon early Wednesday, a militia official said.

Anwar Raja, of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-General Command (PFLP-GC), explained that the Israeli operation reached positions in the city of Qusaya, in eastern Lebanon, near the border with Syria. Two of the injured were in critical condition.

The PFLP-GC has positions along the Syrian-Lebanese border, as well as a military presence in both nations. The group has carried out attacks against Israel in the past.