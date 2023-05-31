Home » Israeli attack in eastern Lebanon kills 5 Palestinian fighters
Entertainment

Israeli attack in eastern Lebanon kills 5 Palestinian fighters

by admin
Israeli attack in eastern Lebanon kills 5 Palestinian fighters

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Five fighters were killed and 10 others wounded in an Israeli airstrike on positions of a Syrian-backed Palestinian group in eastern Lebanon early Wednesday, a militia official said.

Anwar Raja, of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-General Command (PFLP-GC), explained that the Israeli operation reached positions in the city of Qusaya, in eastern Lebanon, near the border with Syria. Two of the injured were in critical condition.

The PFLP-GC has positions along the Syrian-Lebanese border, as well as a military presence in both nations. The group has carried out attacks against Israel in the past.

See also  The "Promised Land" told by Giorgia Butera and Tiziana Ciavardini

You may also like

Fito presents “Two Days in the Life” with...

Electric cars, the shock of sales in Europe...

CHAUMET BEE MY LOVE , BE MY ICON

The Argentina Under 20 National Team goes to...

White returns in June with the new Resort...

Wan Ziren’s producer of the well-known horror movie...

Maurizio Cattelan hangs a stuffed crocodile at the...

LOEWE officially released a new image blockbuster of...

Euro blue today: minute by minute of the...

How Do Online Casinos Get So Many Players

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy