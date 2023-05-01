Israeli parliament resumes debate on judicial reform

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s parliament resumes session Monday after a month-long recess, resuming debate over the government’s controversial plan to reform the judicial system, which has divided Israeli society and sparked tensions with states. Joined.

The tensions will be on full display when America’s top Republican, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, addresses the Knesset (Israeli parliament) on Monday.

The Israeli government has called McCarthy’s visit proof that support for Israel remains strong between the two major US parties as Israel marks 75 years since its founding. Critics say the unusual honor bestowed on McCarthy — it’s only the second time a US House of Representatives has spoken before the Knesset, after Newt Gingrich in 1998 — is an insult to President Joe Biden, who is a Democrat. Biden has publicly expressed his concerns about Israeli judicial reform and, largely because of that issue, has not invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House.

McCarthy’s speech demonstrates the tensions between Netanyahu and the Biden administration, caused in part by the proposed judicial reform and the nationalist character of the current Israeli government.

It is also a sign of Israel’s gradual transformation from an issue enjoying bipartisan support in the United States to one that is more divisive. That trend dates back a decade, to when Netanyahu began openly siding with the Republicans. At the same time, the new generation of Democrats in the United States has become more critical of Israel.

